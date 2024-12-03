West Ham United are considering former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, whose future at the London Stadium is under growing pressure after the 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend, according to The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.

After surprisingly beating Newcastle United 2-0 away, the Hammers struggled to build on their positive performance, conceding four goals in the space of 36 minutes to Arsenal and collapsing to a woeful loss on Saturday.

According to Steinberg, the manner of the defeat has placed Lopetegui under increased scrutiny before their trip to Leicester on Tuesday, with West Ham now identifying potential replacements.

Conceicao left Porto at the end of last season and reportedly has admirers at the London Stadium, with an interest in the role also thought to be mutual.

The 'genius' Portuguese tactician, who led Porto to three league titles in his seven years at the club, is yet to be contacted by the Hammers, but there is support for him within the club, according to Steinberg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conceicao won 265 of his 368 games whilst at Porto, collecting an average of 2.29 points per match.

West Ham have identified multiple other candidates as well, including former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, and Kasper Hjulmand, who most recently managed Denmark.

There is also a feeling that former Chelsea and Brighton coach Graham Potter could come into contention – the 49-year-old remains out of work after being dismissed by the Blues in April 2023.

Lopetegui could be in serious trouble if West Ham lose to Leicester on Tuesday – there are reportedly growing concerns over the team’s recent form and his struggles to implement his vision.

Technical director Tim Steidten’s work has been questioned as well, after the Hammers spent around £100m on players in the summer transfer window.

West Ham remain 14th in the table after Saturday’s defeat, having collected 15 points from 13 games, and are six points above the bottom three.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto Record (2017-2024) Games 368 Wins 265 Draws 48 Losses 55 Goals scored 803 Goals conceded 317 Points per game 2.29

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.