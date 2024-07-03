Highlights West Ham are considering a new bid for Wolves captain Max Kilman.

The Hammers aim to bolster their backline with new additions under boss Julen Lopetegui.

Lyon centre-back Jake O'Brien eyed as an alternative after his impressive season in France.

West Ham United are considering making a new bid for Wolves central defender Max Kilman, according to the Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.

After appointing new boss Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers are keen to bolster their backline with new additions – they recently missed out on securing a deal for Flamengo centre-half Fabricio Bruno.

West Ham also saw their £25m bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo rejected – the Frenchman emerged as a target after his failed move to Manchester United.

However, Steinberg reports that the club have not ruled out making an improved bid for Kilman yet, after West Ham’s offer worth more than £30m was refused by Wolves last month.

According to the Guardian, Lopetegui is ‘a big fan’ of Kilman, who demonstrated impressive consistency in the last two seasons, missing just one Premier League fixture.

West Ham, who have no concerns over PSR according to technical director Tim Steidten, are keen to bring in several reinforcements ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge.

The Hammers recently saw their long-serving centre-back Angelo Ogbonna depart on a free transfer, and they now look to replace the Italian with a fresh signing.

Lopetegui Keen on Kilman Reunion

After their stint at Molineux

Steinberg suggests West Ham ‘have not given up’ in their pursuit of Kilman this summer as Lopetegui aims to bring in a familiar name ahead of his debut year in London.

According to the report, the Hammers have ‘baulked’ at Kilman’s £45m valuation as they are considering presenting another bid to Wolves after their initial offer was rejected.

Valued at £45m, Kilman is highly favoured by Lopetegui, who is keen to reunite with the Wolves captain after their time together at Molineux in the 2022-23 season. During his time at Wolves, goalkeeper Jose Sa admitted that he was forced to eat his words on Kilman, calling him 'amazing'...

“I talked with him a few weeks ago and said, ‘Max, the first training session I was here, when I saw you, I thought this guy cannot be a player’, because he defended passive, he didn’t run and he didn’t mark, so I thought it was impossible. “But three weeks ago, I had to say sorry to him and eat my words. He is amazing."

Max Kilman Wolves Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 38 Minutes played 3,420 Goals 2 Pass success rate 86.3% Aerials won per 90 2.26 Tackles per 90 1.24

West Ham, who are pushing to sign a central defender this summer, have already announced their first two signings: promising winger Luis Guilherme and backup goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The Hammers are also set to battle it out with several Premier League clubs for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, who is wanted by Everton, Fulham, Brentford, and Southampton.

Jake O’Brien Eyed by the Hammers

In search of defensive reinforcements

West Ham are interested in signing Lyon centre-back Jake O’Brien, who could return to England just 12 months after leaving Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.

The Irish defender is being eyed by several Premier League clubs this summer, including Everton and Nottingham Forest, following his impressive stint in France.

The 23-year-old found his way into manager Pierre Sage’s starting eleven last season and helped Lyon finish sixth.

In 32 appearances for Les Gones last season, O’Brien was not shy of creating goals – the powerful centre-back netted five and registered three assists as Lyon bounced back after a tough start in the league, with just one victory in the first 14 matches.

