West Ham United are considering cutting ties with striker Danny Ings, in order to create squad space for another forward signing, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Ings was on the periphery of David Moyes' ensemble last season, starting just three Premier League games and scoring once. The addition of Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund has seen him slip further down the pecking order, with new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui deeming him surplus to requirements at the London Stadium.

Southampton were said to be closing in on a move for Ings back in July, before eventually walking away from the deal and signing Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal instead. Wolves were also understood to hold an interest in the forward, although no developments have emerged on that front, and now West Ham may axe the 32-year-old in order to reinvest in another attacker.

West Ham May Release Ings

The striker has a year left on his contract

Developing through Bournemouth's academy, Ings made his name at Burnley, leading the Clarets to promotion in the 2013/14 season by netting 26 goals. An injury-plagued spell at Liverpool was followed by a productive stint at Southampton, where he enjoyed a 25-goal season.

After 18 months at Aston Villa, Ings arrived at West Ham in a £15 million move in January 2023. The England international has struggled to forge a regular place in the Irons' team, mostly picked behind the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, starting just ten league games in one and a half seasons at the club.

The acquisition of Fullkrug means opportunities are likely to be even more sporadic, and Lopetegui is keen on adding a forward he values more highly before the transfer window shuts. This may mean releasing Ings by paying him off, with the former Dorchester Town loanee earning a purported £125,000 a week.

Writing on X, journalist Bailey revealed the Irons' potential plan:

Releasing Ings would cost the Hammers somewhere in the region of £6.5 million, given he is contracted at the club until June 2025. The lack of interest in covering the player's full salary and paying a fee may ultimately force West Ham's hand on this, although Loepetegui will likely feel the termination will be worth it, if it means he can bolster his forward line further.

Ings' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Starts 3 Minutes Played 404 Goals 1 Shots Per 90 2.67 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29

Sterling Could Be Targeted by West Ham

The winger is unwanted at Chelsea

With Fullkrug and Antonio already in Lopetegui's ranks, and Bowen capable of being deployed down the middle, the Spanish head coach may opt to pursue a winger in the final days of the window. Raheem Sterling is available on the market, having been exiled from Chelsea's first team.

While Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Sterling, West Ham have also been cited as a potential suitor for the Blues outcast. The 29-year-old scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season, and will feel he still has value to offer a club like West Ham.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/08/2024