West Ham United and manager Julen Lopetegui have convinced Paris Saint-Germain ace Carlos Soler to join the club this summer, according to Relevo.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is now understood to be keen on a switch to the London Stadium and is awaiting clubs to reach an agreement. Relevo states that West Ham are working behind the scenes to bring Soler to east London on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy.

While Soler welcomes a move to West Ham, he would also accept staying at PSG beyond the summer, having captained Luis Enrique’s squad in pre-season despite making just 12 starts in all competitions under the Spanish coach.

The report claims that a decision regarding Soler’s move is expected to be made towards the end of the transfer window. Lopetegui is now reportedly pushing for his arrival and wants the 27-year-old to be ‘one of the key pieces’ of his squad next season.

Speaking to GMS, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed Lopetegui’s admiration for the central midfielder and predicted Soler could be ‘the next signing’ in what has been a busy summer for the Hammers.

Soler ‘Keen’ on London Stadium Switch

Spaniard has spent two seasons in Paris

Soler, lauded as a ‘big talent’ by Spain legend Gaizka Mendieta, could soon become West Ham’s ninth summer arrival in what has been an impressive window for the East London club.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, and Jean-Clair Todibo have all joined, with more signings potentially following before the 30 August deadline.

According to Relevo, West Ham are now waiting for several outgoings before they can advance on a deal for Soler and present an offer to PSG for the 27-year-old midfielder.

Since joining the French giants from Valencia in 2022, Soler has been a fringe player at Parc des Princes and was linked with a departure throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Several clubs have shown interest in the Spaniard recently, including Aston Villa, Real Sociedad and an unnamed side from the Saudi Pro League. Soler, who still has three years left on his deal with PSG, made 28 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring two goals and assisting four in just 1,277 minutes of action.

Carlos Soler's Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

West Ham ‘Out’ of Jhon Duran Race

After Niclas Fullkrug joined

West Ham are not expected to pursue a move for Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran after Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers seem to be content with their options up front at the moment, following the German international’s acquisition on a four-year deal earlier this month.

West Ham and Aston Villa were in prolonged negotiations over a deal for Duran, with Villa rejecting all proposals for the Colombian, which fell far short of their initial valuation.

According to Romano, the Villans now appear to be ‘more than happy’ to keep the 20-year-old in the squad ahead of a busy season for Unai Emery's side.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.