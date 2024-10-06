West Ham could cash in on both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings in January, according to recent reports.

It’s been a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Hammers as they sit mid-table after seven league games. In the Carabao Cup, they were knocked out at the third round stage following a heavy 5-1 defeat away at Liverpool.

Last time out, however, they picked up a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to newly promoted Ipswich Town. Antonio opened the scoring for the Hammers inside the first minute, while Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta were the other goalscorers.

West Ham Could Sell Forward Duo

The January transfer window is fast approaching

West Ham could look to cash in on two of their big names in January, according to Football Insider. Forwards Antonio and Ings are both out of contract in the summer, so the upcoming transfer window could be the Hammer’s final chance to recoup any money for the pair.

The article states Julen Lopetegui will look to bolster his attacking ranks in January, which could pave the way for some departures. Antonio and Ings, who earn a combined £210k-a-week, are both over 30, making them the likeliest sales.

However, it has been noted that the final decision may rest with the players themselves, as they may prefer to run down their contracts and have more options as free agents in the summer. Both will be allowed to open discussions with clubs outside of England in January.

Ings and Antonio 2024/25 stats for West Ham (all competitions) Stat: Ings Antonio Appearances 4 8 Goals 1 1 Assists 0 1 Minutes played 88 462

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest back in 2015. He has made over 300 appearances across all competitions for the London club, and has scored 83 goals in that time.

Ings, on the other hand, signed from Aston Villa in January 2023. He has previously represented the likes of Liverpool and Southampton, and he has scored five goals in 56 appearances for the Hammers.

Bowen Addresses England Snub

The West Ham star wasn’t named in Lee Carsley’s squad

Elsewhere, West Ham star Bowen has addressed his omission from interim manager Lee Carsley’s recent England squad. The Three Lions will face Greece and Finland over the next week in the UEFA Nations League.

However, Bowen was not named in the squad and will play no part in the upcoming games. The forward certainly showed the England boss what they could be missing as he scored one goal and set up two in West Ham’s win over Ipswich Town.

Speaking to the Daily Mail after the game, Bowen said:

“I never need any extra motivation to perform and the England news was just one of those things. But you either let these things eat you up or you go and show what you're about. “My mindset has always been the same, and for the club as well. We've been in a bit of a difficult situation, but to a man we went out there and got the job done, which is great.”

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.