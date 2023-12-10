Highlights West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen's recent impressive performances have attracted interest from top Premier League clubs.

With nine goals and three assists in 17 games, Bowen has become a crucial player for West Ham this season.

Some believe Bowen is even more valuable to West Ham than former captain Declan Rice, and the club may demand a high price for him in any potential transfer.

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has piqued interest from an array of clubs amid his red-hot form, and transfer insider Dean Jones has now revealed, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, why David Moyes and his entourage may value him higher than former captain Declan Rice.

Despite enjoying a late turnaround against Burnley at Turf Moor, a game in which Bowen missed via injury, the difference in their performance without their English talisman was a difficult sight for those of a London Stadium persuasion.

Therefore, amid the clamour around his services, West Ham were keen for him to commit his future to the club and did so with Bowen, a five-cap England international, penning a fresh seven-year deal back in October, keeping him at the club until 2030.

Bowen’s red-hot form attracts suitors

On the back of his rich vein of goalscoring form, Bowen has – unsurprisingly – attracted interest from some of the Premier League’s well-performing clubs. With West Ham not widely considered as a regular, European-competing side in the Premier League, their key players are often targets for those who want to achieve big things on the European stage.

And given how well the England ace has performed recently, it’ll be difficult for his current employers to fend off the interest. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Premier League giants Liverpool were interested in his signature if Mohamed Salah upped and left for the riches of Saudi Arabia, while talkSPORT reported that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United were also among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The 26-year-old has been integral to his club this season, having scored nine goals and provided a further three assists in 17 outings, further highlighting how crucial he will be to their season, and journalist Paul Brown recently stated that it would be a ‘big deal’ if he was to move on in the foreseeable future, particularly with Moyes struggling, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Jarrod Bowen - Statistics vs West Ham 2023/24 Premier League squad Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.26 1st Goals 8 1st Assists 1 =4th Shots per game 2.7 1st Aerial duels won per game 1.5 7th Dribbles per game 1.5 3rd Key passes per game 0.7 7th Stats according to WhoScored

Despite having to ply his trade in an unorthodox role of late (through the middle) thanks to an array of West Ham problems, teammate Michail Antonio, via BBC Sport, recently sung the praises of the former Hull City star, claiming that he has the ‘qualities of a striker’.

"I think he has got the ability to do it. He has got the qualities of a striker. He’s strong, he’s good on the ball, can come in deep, can collect it and he scores goals. I think he will probably end up [as a striker] because of his nouse to always be in the right position and know where to be in the field and in the box.”

Dean Jones on Jarrod Bowen

When asked how much the Hammers could ask for if teams continue to circle around his signature into the winter window, Jones insisted that it’s difficult to name an exact price. Given his importance to the squad, he said that Moyes and his backroom staff may, however, ask for a similar price to what they received for now-Arsenal ace Rice, who they sold for £105 million in the summer.

The transfer insider went on to admit that, albeit an unpopular opinion, Bowen is arguably a more important asset to West Ham than Rice was given his knack for scoring goals, especially when the rest of his teammates are struggling in that department. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I’m not sure if you can really put a price on it. I mean, he's their most valuable player at the moment. And if you consider that they've lost Declan Rice, who was their most valuable player, for over £100m, then if anyone was to come asking for Jarrod Bowen, they’re going to say ‘Well, we want the same as what we've got for Declan Rice then’ because if anything, Jarrod Bowen is even more important to them because, at times, he is the only player who is weighing in reliably with goals. Obviously, it's probably a bit unrealistic to expect that Jarrod Bowen goes for more than Declan Rice, but it also depends on which clubs start to pursue him.”

West Ham United transfer news

To alleviate the pressure on Bowen’s shoulders by allowing him to return to his natural position on the flank, West Ham could reinvest their interest in Manchester United striker Anthony Martial upon the January transfer window opening for business.

The capital club have had the Frenchman in their sights for quite some time now, while talks between both parties were held in the summer. With Martial, 28, out of contract next summer, Moyes’ side would hold much of the power if they returned to the negotiating table with a fee in mind.

Alternatively, according to The Evening Standard, the east London-based outfit are ‘wiling to listen to offers’ for Pablo Fornals, despite triggering a one-year extension on his contract. The out-of-favour Spaniard, who signed from Villarreal for £24 million in 2019, was entering the final six months of his deal in the New Year and was poised to negotiate with clubs, who could therefore sign him on a free deal. That still may be the case, though West Ham have ensured that they will recoup some of the money spent on him four years ago.