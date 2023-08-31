West Ham United are expected to be ‘busy tonight’ and transfer insider Dean Jones has name-dropped two stars that David Moyes is keeping an eye on ahead of the transfer deadline, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After a sluggish start to the window, the capital club have picked up the pace and have bolstered their squad plentiful which, in turn, has fans excited for what the new campaign has in store.

West Ham United – latest

Having lost the ever-reliable Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the window, there would have been many pessimistic Hammers fans that were not looking forward to the rest of the window. However, since then, Moyes have spent a lofty £115m on four new faces, with three of them able to be deployed in the engine room.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have been picked up to be out-and-out midfielders, whereas Mohammed Kudus will be given a role further up field given his versatile skill set. The reigning Europa Conference League champions are yet to lose a Premier League game so far in 2023/24 and have scored the third-most goals out of all 20 top-flight teams.

Two consecutives 3–1 wins against Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion would have given the London Stadium faithful something to smile about, though it seems that Moyes is still keen to strengthen their squad before tomorrow night’s deadline and have identified Chelsea duo Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella, who have a combined Transfermarkt value of £40m, as potential incomings.

The Sun have previously reported that West Ham were looking to snare the Dutch 21-year-old on a loan-to-buy deal after he impressed during the Chelsea's pre-season campaign, while the would-be buyers have 'received indication' that a transfer is feasible. Now, transfer insider Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on West Ham's late hunt for the west London duo.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about West Ham United?

Jones understands the Premier League outfit will be sifting through agent proposals tonight in order to potentially decide their next target, while the transfer insider suggested they still have two positions to iron out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “West Ham are busy tonight fielding proposals from agents over potential last-minute deals. This is not unusual, and it is often the case that they do not give time to many of the players that are pushed their way, but because of the fact they have two positions that need strengthening and not much time to act, it could be an interesting time, and we may arrive at deadline day with a new target being revealed.

“Ian Maatsen at Chelsea is a name that keeps cropping up, and it's not beyond the possibility that they explore Marc Cucurella after United struggled to close that one. Chelsea are going to let at least one of those players out on loan from what I'm told, so it would make sense that West Ham are in the loop.”

What next for West Ham United?

MailOnline’s James Nursey had previously reported that West Ham’s interest in the Paris Saint-Germain star Hugo Ekitike is one to look out for before the deadline. Now, according to reports, the Hammers are willing to pay a fee upwards of £34m, though his current employers are understood to be blocking an official deal from coming to fruition.

Meanwhile, Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Nesyri is also heavily linked to the east London outfit and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Moroccan is exactly what a club of West Ham’s stature need. Now, MailOnline have reported that the club are contemplating last-ditch swoops for both En-Nesyri and Ekitike as Moyes looks to embrace a new-look front line in the hopes of battling on multiple fronts this season.