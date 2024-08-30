West Ham United have enjoyed a busy window so far but could still yet strike another deal before the fast-approach deadline, according to ExWHUEmployee, who have revealed that talks are ongoing with Chelsea and a couple of their ‘fringe players’.

Niclas Fullkrug, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville are just a handful of the names that have been added to Julen Lopetegui’s squad over the summer months, but the east London-based outfit may add another face before the window closes.

West Ham Could Add Another Signing

Club talking to Chelsea over fringe players

Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler is expected to be the next name through the door with the Spanish central midfielder currently in London undergoing a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on a contract.

ExWHUEmployee, via West Ham Central on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed that following Soler’s move to the capital, Lopetegui and Co could add another player to their club ranks.

The post revealed that West Ham are in dialogue with fellow London side Chelsea over a couple of their ‘fringe players’ with the Blues looking to offload those surplus to requirements.

“BREAKING: Another deal is possible. Talks are ongoing with Chelsea and a couple of their fringe players have been considered. Other clubs are also offering us players at the end and I’ll keep you posted with what I hear.”

Young Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is a player that West Ham admire, with the 20-year-old reportedly on their radar, but given that Manchester United are also in the race, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that a move to the London Stadium is off the cards.

Nayef Aguerd Nearing West Ham Exit

Defender in ‘advanced talks’ with Real Sociedad

In terms of outgoings in the final embers of the summer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked Nayef Aguerd, who played 28 times for the club last term, is thought to be on the chopping block with Real Sociedad an interested party.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has reported that the Spanish club are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Moroccan over a potential Deadline Day switch and the deal that has been discussed between all parties is that of an initial loan.