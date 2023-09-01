West Ham United could make a surprise move for Divock Origi in the final hours of the transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Origi is subject to interest from a number of clubs across the continent, with West Ham one of the sides rumoured to have shown an interest in the former Liverpool star.

West Ham United transfer news - Divock Origi

Despite waiting a while to get going in the transfer window, West Ham have turned out to be one of the busiest clubs, with a number of signings having been made. James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus are the standout names, but it doesn't appear the Hammers are closed for business yet.

It's believed they are keen to add more attacking firepower to their ranks before 11pm this evening, with Youssef En-Nesyri and Yuri Alberto having been mooted as potential options. However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier today that the east Londoners were scouting alternative options, in case the two deals fell through before tonight's deadline.

Origi is one option the Europa Conference League winners have been looking at, with reports from Italy suggesting he's on West Ham's radar. A Premier League and Champions League winner during his time with Liverpool, Origi - who was dubbed a 'monster' by Jurgen Klopp' - is well accustomed to English football, with David Moyes and Co. no doubt seeing a role for the Belgian in their Hammers squad.

But with just hours of the window left to work with, and Origi boasting another three years on his contract at AC Milan, it could be a difficult deal to pull off.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Divock Origi and West Ham United?

When asked about the potential of Origi joining the London Stadium outfit today, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted they were keen and that it was a deal to 'keep an eye on'.

On the 28-year-old, the reliable journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I've been told to keep an eye on Origi as well for West Ham. He turned down Burnley and I think they (West Ham) tried to sign him a year ago as well.”

What else is happening at West Ham United today?

Elsewhere, it's suggested the Hammers could also look to sure up their defensive options, with Chelsea's Ian Maatsen said to be attracting interest from the capital club.

Daily Express journalist Taylor told GIVEMESPORT earlier today that Maatsen could depart Chelsea on loan and West Ham are one of the sides being considered for a short-term switch.

The fullback excelled while on loan for Championship winners Burnley last season, making 42 appearances across all competitions, while the Dutchman also started Chelsea's EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon during the week.