A dramatic return to West Ham may well be on the cards for David Moyes, as Julen Lopetegui's future with the Hammers continues to fall under uncertainty, reveals Alan Nixon.

Moyes has already had two managerial stints at West Ham, first taking charge in 2017 to steer the club away from relegation danger, and later returning in 2019 to oversee a more successful period, including a top-six finish and a Europa League semi-final run. Previously dubbed "incredible" by Jurgen Klopp, his pragmatic approach once made him a trusted figure at the London Stadium, but fans began calling for his departure in the 2023/24 season, citing a negative style of play among the reasons.

Julen Lopetegui was subsequently hired to repair this particular issue, but the Spaniard failed in doing so, which could compel West Ham into bringing back a familiar face.

Moyes' Return to West Ham Not Ruled Out

Such a deal would require the 'right circumstances'

Via Patreon, Nixon revealed that a "remarkable third spell at West Ham is possible in the right circumstances" for Moyes, who was last seen as manager of the east Londoners in May 2024. Lopetegui's future remains uncertain following a streak of poor results, and it is believed the Spanish boss has been handed one final opportunity to prove his worth, with the Premier League clash against Wolves a purported decider of his future, per Kaveh Solhecol.

Currently languishing in 14th in the table, with just a single win in the previous five games, fans are calling for change in the dugout, but the return of Moyes to the helm may not be precisely what they had in mind. The English custodian did manage to muster a ninth place finish in his final season, but his side ranked poorly in many metrics, particularly on the defensive side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In David Moyes' final season at West Ham (2023/24), only three Premier League teams conceded more goals than their 74.

Amid Lopetegui's impending future, a number of alternative managers have been identified, including Roger Schmidt, as revealed exclusively by GMS sources. The German, who is believed to have "one of the best styles in Europe", may better suit the ideals of supporters, but ultimately poses another risk for the club's top brass, who may see Moyes as a proven and reliable fall-back option to at least see out the season.

If the Hammers are serious about their pursuit of Moyes, they may need to move swiftly in their decisions, as Everton are also sounding out the market for prospective managers once they conclude their takeover, and may "turn to" Moyes, per Nixon's report.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024