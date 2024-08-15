West Ham United are not expected to bolster their frontline with another striker signing after Niclas Fullkrug, unless a concrete opportunity arises, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers seem to be content with their current options up front, despite reports suggesting they are considering moves for Roma’s Tammy Abraham and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

According to Romano, West Ham are "very happy" with Niclas Fullkrug, who signed a four-year deal at the London Stadium last week.

The 31-year-old Germany international is set for a starring role in Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge, after impressing for Borussia Dortmund last season, with 25 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Set to form a front three with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus next season, Fullkrug became the latest addition to West Ham’s frontline, following the arrivals of Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville.

One of the top spenders of the transfer window, West Ham have been impressively active in the market, with eight new arrivals so far this summer.

Hammers ‘Happy’ with Options Up Front

After Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, revealed that West Ham are now happy with their current options up front and are not actively seeking to bring in another striker:

“With West Ham, I am not ruling out anything, because this summer, they are on fire, but at the moment I'm not aware of fresh contacts, for example, on Jhon Duran and all these players. “At the moment it’s still quiet there. They're very happy with Niclas Fullkrug, they believe they have enough options up front. So let's see, maybe if there is an opportunity.”

With Michail Antonio and Danny Ings already available as back-up options, Lopetegui may look to offload one of his veteran strikers before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

According to talkSPORT, the Hammers are ‘desperate’ to sell Ings and remove his salary of around £130,000-per-week from their books.

The 32-year-old scored just three Premier League goals since his move from Aston Villa in January 2023 and has been linked with a permanent move away all summer.

GMS has previously reported Southampton’s reluctance to meet Ings’ wage demands halted their interest in bringing the veteran striker back to St Mary’s ahead of their Premier League return.

Antonio, meanwhile, has emerged as a potential target for Wolves in recent weeks. According to GMS sources, the Molineux club are monitoring the 34-year-old’s situation at the London Stadium.

Danny Ings and Michail Antonio Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Ings Antonio Appearances 20 26 Goals 1 6 Assists 0 2 Minutes per goal 390 285 Minutes played 390 1,711

Lopetegui Keen on Carlos Soler

Spanish tactician ‘pushing’ for midfielder’s arrival

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is keen on bolstering his midfield options with Paris Saint-Germain ace Carlos Soler, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish tactician would welcome Soler’s arrival at the London Stadium and reportedly believes the 27-year-old would adapt well to Premier League football.

Since joining PSG from Valencia in 2022, Soler has struggled for playing time in the French capital. Last season, the central midfielder racked up just 1,277 minutes across all competitions under Luis Enrique.

