West Ham United could now get involved in the chase for Sander Berge, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers will likely be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following Declan RIce's departure and Jones expects West Ham to be in the mix - alongside other Premier League outfits - for Berge's signature.

West Ham United transfer news - Sander Berge

Set to land a record transfer fee on a British player for club captain and academy product Rice, attention will shortly switch towards who the east Londoners might look to bring in to replace the England international.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has been mooted as one potential target, whereas Fulham's Joao Palhinha is a name that has also been linked to a London Stadium switch.

However, it's suggested the Europa Conference League winners may be forced to look at alternative targets if the price tags are too expensive, with Berge emerging as one prospective signing.

It's suggested in a report by Football Insider that the Sheffield United midfielder could be available to leave for as little as £10 million this summer, meaning he might represent one of the bargains of the transfer window.

The report claims Berge - who is out of contract at the South Yorkshire-based outfit next summer - isn't keen on signing an extension at Bramall Lane and would likely look at leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

As such, Sheffield United could be forced to cash in on the Norwegian to avoid missing out on a fee for one of their most prized assets.

And transfer insider Jones expects West Ham's name to be mentioned in the conversation.

What has Dean Jones said about Berge to West Ham?

When asked about the chances of West Ham entering the race for Berge, Jones admitted they were high and that he'd be a shrewd signing for the Hammers.

On the 25-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't be surprised if Fulham had another look at this, especially at £10 million. It wouldn't even surprise me if West Ham got involved in a conversation like that if it was such good value.”

How did Berge perform last season?

A dynamic midfield operator capable of carrying the ball forward and springing a counter-attack, Berge does resemble some similarities to the departing Rice.

Deployed largely as a number-eight at Sheffield United last season, the 36-cap Norway international was key to the Blades' promotion success, featuring 43 times across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Within those appearances, Berge was able to rack up an impressive total of 13 G/A contributions, finding the net seven times, while providing a further six assists for teammates.

And at just 25, Berge has plenty of years ahead of him in the game, with West Ham right to be exploring an option to bring him to the London Stadium.