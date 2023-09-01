West Ham United could look to bring promising fullback Ian Maatsen to the club on the final day of the transfer window, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealing to GIVEMESPORT what a deal might look like.

Maatsen is attracting interest from across the Premier League, with West Ham in the race to sign the young Dutchman.

West Ham United transfer news - Ian Maatsen

It's been a hectic end to the transfer window, who after pocketing the money for Declan Rice, have spent big on a number of key targets. Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, among others, have been signed by the east London outfit, who are gearing up for another season fighting on multiple fronts.

But with just hours of the transfer window left to work with, it's suggested they could test the market once again, with Chelsea starlet Maatsen being lined up as a potential signing. Maatsen spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan at Championship winners Burnley and if West Ham get their way, he could be spending another season in claret and blue, albeit this time with the Hammers.

Burnley did hold hopes of bringing him back to Turf Moor, but a price tag of £20 million, which was slapped on Maatsen's head earlier in the window, is said to have deterred them from making a move.

It was however reported last month that West Ham had joined the race to sign Maatsen, but such is the fullbacks potential, Chelsea are said to only be considering a loan move.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ian Maatsen and West Ham United?

When asked about West Ham's deadline day plans, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted they were eyeing up a move for Maatsen.

On the 21-year-old, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I do think they're looking to get a loan for at least one of the players they bring in.

“Maatsen has been mentioned to me multiple times throughout the window as a player West Ham really, really like

“I don't think he's going to be able to leave Chelsea. However if Marc Cucurella stays, I think there's potential in there. Burnley are also interested in Maatsen though.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What else is happening at West Ham United?

While the deadline for player transfers might shut this evening, there is still a possibility the Hammers add to their roster in the next couple of weeks.

That's because Jesse Lingard is said to be nearing a move to the London Stadium, having been released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Lingard enjoyed a stellar loan spell with the capital club three seasons ago and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT yesterday that West Ham are in talks with the midfielder.