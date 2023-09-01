West Ham United's proposed move for Filip Kostic is now in doubt after the latest twist in the saga, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kostic has been subject to interest from the Europa Conference League winners, but hopes of any move have been put on hold for now.

West Ham United transfer news - Filip Kostic

After letting the handbrake off in the second half of the transfer window, it looks as if the Hammers could finish the day having racked up a total spend in excess of £100 million. Of course, that has been aided by the fee West Ham secured for the sale of the captain and academy graduate Declan Rice, but David Moyes has been given the freedom to spend big this summer.

However, with only a few hours of the window left to work with, it's suggested West Ham could still push ahead with more deals. One of those being a move for Juventus man Kostic, who is valued at £19 million by Transfermarkt and has become a player of interest for the east Londoners during the last 24 hours.

It's reported by The Evening Standard that West Ham are in talks around a potential transfer for the 55-cap Serbian international, along with various other targets in the striker department. However, given Juventus' demands, a deal is believed to be looking less and less likely as things stand, unless an alternative agreement can be agreed.

Spend On Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Spent Man United £210m Tottenham £153m Arsenal £151m Chelsea £122m Everton £120m Leicester £86m Man City £65m Crystal Palace £50m West Ham £49m Fulham £36m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Filip Kostic and West Ham United?

When asked about the latest twist to the Kostic saga, transfer insider Jones admitted that West Ham were pushing to sign the talented forward, but hinted it may cost the Hammers a pretty penny in transfer fees.

Suggesting that the Serie A side aren't open to letting the one-time Europa League winner leave on loan, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “West Ham's move for Kostic sits in the balance. The loan potential has basically been shut down, but he is still not unsellable from the Juventus angle - it just has to be the right money.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What else is happening at West Ham United on deadline day?

West Ham are committed to improving their attacking options before tonight's deadline, with Samuel Iling-Junior also being courted by the club.

Transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the day that Iling-Junior could command a fee in the region of £15 million, should West Ham choose to go down that route.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that if the conditions surrounding certain deals aren't favourable to West Ham, then the club will have no issues with walking away and shutting up shop after what they'll consider to have been a successful summer window.