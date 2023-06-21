West Ham United could look to reinvest any money they get from Declan Rice's sale back into the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse is expected to be on the move this summer, with West Ham keen to land the England international's signature.

West Ham United transfer news - James Ward Prowse

Having won the Europa Conference League at the back end of last season, it looks set to be a busy summer at the London Stadium, with a number of comings and goings expected for West Ham.

According to a report by The Evening Standard, Ward-Prowse has emerged as one of the names on West Ham's wishlist.

It's claimed by the London-based outlet that the Hammers are interested in the Southampton midfielder, with David Moyes having admired him for some time.

Ward-Prowse captained a Southampton side that were relegated from the Premier League last season, with the consensus now being he'll leave Saint Mary's during the transfer window.

However, any hopes the east Londoners might have of signing the £100,000-per-week earner might be dented by the hefty asking price Southampton have placed on his shoulders.

As per a story by MailOnline, the south coast club are reportedly demanding £50 million for Ward-Prowse, should a Premier League side wish to pry him away this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about West Ham signing Ward-Prowse?

On the prospect of West Ham spending that money on a relegated player, transfer insider Jones admitted they would be willing to reinvest the cash they might land for the departing Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "There was earlier talk that clubs might try and get him for £25 million. I mean, that just can't happen. So West Ham, if they get the chance to reinvest the Rice money that they'll eventually get, then James Ward-Prowse would be a really good spot for them to push some of that cash.”

What would Ward-Prowse add to the West Ham ranks?

An astute Premier League operator, Ward-Prowse amassed an impressive 343 appearances in the competition during his spell in the top flight with Southampton (Transfermarkt).

Throughout that time the Portsmouth-born star notched up an equally eye-catching 89 G/A contributions, having found the net on 49 occasions, while assisting a further 40 goals.

As a result, Ward-Prowse sits among the most prolific players in his position, with FBref claiming he ranks inside the top 14 per cent of midfielders for non-penalty goals scored.

Should the finances work in West Ham's favour, there is nothing to suggest a move for Ward-Prowse would be a bad idea from the perspective of the Europa Conference League winners.