West Ham United are considering a move for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus to solve their issues up front under Julen Lopetegui, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window amid uncertainty surrounding Niclas Fullkrug and have identified Jesus as an option.

The 'perfect striker' is said to be on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, but Botafogo are unlikely to sell him in early 2025, while Jesus himself is not keen on a mid-season move.

West Ham would reportedly have to pay a substantial fee to tempt the Brazilian giants into selling the 23-year-old, which could ultimately prevent the South London club from pursuing the move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesus has scored eight goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for Botafogo this season.

After spending close to £130m on nine new arrivals in the summer transfer window, West Ham are unlikely to make any more high-profile signings in January, according to O’Rourke.

The Hammers reportedly do not have funds ‘readily available’ to spend in early 2025 and may have to rely on their current options up front to try to bounce back after a disappointing start to the season.

A 0-0 draw against Everton saw Lopetegui’s men remain 14th in the Premier League going into the international break, now only five points above the bottom three.

With a marquee summer arrival still dealing with an injury, the Hammers have disappointed up front, scoring only 13 goals in their first 11 league games.

While pressure continues to mount on Lopetegui, sporting director Tim Steidten has also faced internal questions over summer signings, with the likes of Fullkrug struggling to settle in at the London Stadium.

West Ham will resume their season after the international break with two challenging Premier League matches – a trip to Newcastle and a home game against Arsenal.

Igor Jesus' Botafogo Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 17 Goals 5 Assists 1 Expected goals 5.4 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Minutes played 1,104

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.