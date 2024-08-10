Highlights West Ham have signed Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo in the hopes of strengthening their defense.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd could both be available for transfer as a result.

Medicals have been booked for Wan-Bissaka ahead of a £15 million move to West Ham.

Amid Todibo's imminent arrival at West Ham, HITC have revealed that the club are reportedly willing to hear offers for defensive duo, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

It would be difficult for the pair to garner sufficient minutes this season, given their newly signed competition, and both could help recoup some funds for the club's remaining targets.

If transfers for the two individuals were to be arranged, they would join Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna as defenders that have left the east London outfit this summer. The former will be heading to Shabab Al-Ahli in the UAE Pro League whilst the latter has been released following his contract's expiry.

Related Tim Steidten 'Convinced' Jean-Clair Todibo to Join West Ham West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten played a pivotal part in Todibo's move to West Ham, according to reports.

West Ham Could be Open to Selling Aguerd and Mavropanos

The £49 million pair has fallen down the pecking order following new arrivals

Nayef Aguerd initially impressed following his £30 million arrival from Rennes in 2022, and Mavropanos was seen as a viable partner to the Moroccan after his £19 million move from Stuttgart. However, the plan did not go quite as expected, as the two were involved in a West Ham defense that ranked as one of the weakest in the league. Now, as per HITC, the club's latest summer signings may have paved the way for their departure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham conceded the 4th most goals out of all teams in the 2023/24 Premier League season (76).

To address the issues, Julen Lopetegui looked towards the Wolves captain, Max Kilman, as well as Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice, who was initially Juventus-bound. The former cost West Ham a hefty fee of £40 million and the latter, although on loan for the first season, will cost the club around £35 million next year due to an obligation to buy clause.

Aguerd and Mavropanos could now both move on despite both being labelled as a 'colossus' on separate occasions with a fan site labelling the Greece international while Italian media handed Aguerd the title.

Both players reportedly earn a salary of £50,000 per-week, which will help ease the wage bill at the London Stadium should their exits be confirmed.

2023/24 League Statistics Comparison - Kilman vs Todibo vs Aguerd vs Mavropanos Statistic Todibo Kilman Aguerd Mavropanos Games 30 38 21 19 Pass Completion (%) 89.6 85.7 80.1 75.9 Aerial Duels Won (%) 60.0 70.5 60.0 65.7 Tackles per 90 1.97 1.24 1.26 1.68 Interceptions per 90 1.29 1.03 0.83 1.38

Whilst this newly-crafted partnership has dealt some substantial damage to the club's available transfer funds, it could precisely be what West Ham need to shut the floodgates going into next season. Of course, these latest arrivals will ultimately push the likes of Aguerd and Mavropanos further down the pecking order for their positions, which is why it would seem logical to cash in on the duo instead.

Related West Ham Hope to Complete Aaron Wan-Bissaka Transfer in 'Next Days' West Ham hope to complete a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in "the next days" after sealing a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo.

'Here We Go' Given for Wan-Bissaka to West Ham

Lopetegui gets his man

It has been a busy summer for Lopetegui's West Ham, with the club having already secured deals for Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo. But the Hammers aren't finished yet - they have also recently agreed a deal for Manchester United full-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka at a fee of £15 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer sees the 26-year-old travel down south after five years with the Red Devils, having fallen out of favor in Ten Hag's preferences. Previously described as "outstanding" by Gary Neville, perhaps a fresh start with another Premier League could help put Wan-Bissaka's career back on track.