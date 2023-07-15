West Ham United could sanction a move for one Premier League-proven star as a Declan Rice replacement this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield following Rice's move to Arsenal, with the Scottish manager set to be handed a transfer war chest.

With yet another European campaign on the cards next season, West Ham boss Moyes would've been hoping to have added to his current squad options at this point during the transfer window.

Instead, such has been the delay with confirming Rice's move across the capital to Arsenal, the east Londoners have had to put their transfer dealings on pause.

Set to pocket over £100 million from the Rice sale, the Hammers faithful will be keen to see those funds reinvested ahead of what promises to be a gruelling campaign.

One man said to be on the capital club's radar is Tyler Adams, who was relegated with Leeds United last season following a £20 million switch from RB Leipzig the previous summer.

It's claimed by The Daily Mail that West Ham would be open to offering the American international an immediate route back into the Premier League.

And according to journalist Jacobs, it's a potential deal to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Adams to West Ham?

Questioned about whether Adams will make a return to the Premier League next season, or stick it out with Leeds in the Championship, Jacobs admitted the 24-year-old is attracting interest from top-flight clubs.

Hinting West Ham were one of those interested, the reliable journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that there are Premier League suitors very seriously looking at Adams.

"I would keep one eye on West Ham United, who are obviously in the market for that kind of player. And I think that Aston Villa are also another club to watch very seriously in this as well.

"Because Adams has come back from injury and because the new manager has come in, there'll be a lot of internal talks over the coming weeks now to understand his future and Leeds’ plan.”

What's next for West Ham?

The aim for West Ham over the coming weeks appears to be adding to their squad as much as possible ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign kicking off.

According to The Athletic, another midfield option they're continuing to explore is Ajax's Edson Alvarez, who could be available for around £40 million.

It's suggested Alvarez, who had previously agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund before a proposed move fell through, is high up on West Ham's list of summer targets.

Elsewhere, James Ward-Prowse is another recently-relegated Premier League star linked with a London Stadium switch, with West Ham eyeing up a bid in the region of £25 million, as per The Daily Mail.

Ward-Prowse is set to leave boyhood club Southampton and West Ham are among those most likely to snatch the Portsmouth-born midfielder up on the cheap this summer.