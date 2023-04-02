West Ham United boss David Moyes has the potential to go down in history as one of the club's greatest managers, should he guide the Hammers to Premier League safety and win the Europa Conference League this season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The east Londoners currently occupy one of the three spaces in the relegation zone, but Sheth has tipped Moyes' side to enjoy a successful end to the campaign.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have been showing "worrying signs" throughout their bid to stay in the Premier League.

The Hammers face an unwanted return to the second tier of English football, unless they can drastically improve their form between now and the end of the season.

Brown hinted that compared to other teams in the relegation battle, West Ham appear to be heading in the opposite direction, with demotion to the Championship a realistic proposition.

It's over 10 years since West Ham last competed in the second division, but unless Moyes can turn their fortunes around between now and the end of the season, it looks as if the east London outfit could drop out of the Premier League.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham's season so far?

Despite what seems to be a cloud of impending doom hanging over West Ham right now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has still backed the Hammers to enjoy one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.

On the capital club's season so far, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "If David Moyes manages to keep West Ham United in the Premier League this season, which they’ve got every chance to do, because that bottom nine is like nothing we’ve seen in the division before with so few games left.

"You can make a case for every team staying up, and you can actually make a case for every team going down as well. But a couple of wins and they're out of it.

"So I just think if they were to do that, and who knows, even win the Europa Conference League, that can put a completely different slant on this season.

"It will be their most successful season you could argue since 1981 when they won the FA Cup, because it'll be their first trophy in a while and as opposed to the relegation doom and gloom, you could be talking about staying up, winning a trophy and an open-top bus parade in East London.”

What's next for West Ham in Europe?

While April looks set to be a decisive month for West Ham in the Premier League, with clashes against fellow strugglers Bournemouth and Crystal Palace to come, it could also define their season in Europe.

Moyes' men face a tricky test against Belgian Pro League side Gent in the quarter-final of the Europa Conference League, with the first leg scheduled to take place away from home next week.

Should they progress beyond Gent, the Hammers will meet either Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the last four of the competition.

West Ham have twice tasted European glory in the past, having won the 1999 UEFA Intertoto Cup and 1965 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, with Moyes and Co. no doubt hoping to add a third continental honour to their trophy cabinet this summer.