West Ham United could add another central defender to their ranks after already signing Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, with the Hammers open to finding 'a fantastic opportunity on the market' in this position, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Kilman and Todibo arrived at the London Stadium from Wolves and Nice respectively, for £40million and on an initial loan with a £35million obligation, respectively, earlier in this window.

Meanwhile, Kurt Zouma is set to leave east London to join Al-Ahli, and both Nayed Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos could also be sold, in what is shaping up to be a central defensive overhaul at West Ham.

In the case that all three players do depart the club, a new centre-back is likely to be brought in, with Mats Hummels and Trevoh Chalobah linked with a move to the East End. This would represent a rampant summer at the club, with Julen Lopetegui stamping his authority on his squad by adding several players, with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also signing in marquee moves.

West Ham Could Still Sign Another Centre-Back

It's likely dependent on departures

Lopetegui was appointed manager this summer, taking over from the veteran coach David Moyes, who had been at the London Stadium for five years. The Spaniard is clearly eager to rebuild what is an ageing ensemble, and has focused on revamping the back end of the pitch.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to replace Vladimir Coufal at right-back, after signing a seven-year deal, while Kilman and Todibo are expected to form a long-term partnership at the heart of the defence. Zouma is on the verge of a switch to the Middle East, while Mavropanos and Aguerd's possible exits are less concrete.

It's likely that in order to spark West Ham into moving for another centre-back, at least one of the duo will have to make way. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano revealed that West Ham would be open to signing another player in this position, if they were to sense a 'fantastic' market opportunity, although they are currently happy with their options.

"Let's see at the moment, it's not something guaranteed yet. They invested big money on Max Kilman, and on Jean-Clair Todibo, and also because Todibo is a loan with an obligation, but the obligation is almost guaranteed. So I think for West Ham, after the big money they invested in new centre-backs, it's only if they find a fantastic opportunity on the market. "Otherwise, they are still very happy with the players they brought in and the players they have. And so at the moment I'm not aware of anything really, really close or imminent on that one."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Kilman Todibo Appearances 38 30 Pass Accuracy 85.7% 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.08 5.08 Tackles Per 90 1.24 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.03 1.29 Clearances Per 90 4.79 3.29 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.26 1.32

Hummels and Chalobah are Targets

The pair are available this summer

The Irons have been linked with a number of centre-backs, with Mats Hummels and Trevoh Chalobah two of the names most prominently mentioned in the media. The east Londoners reportedly made a proposal to Hummels earlier in the window, which remains on the table, although they face competition from Brighton for his signature.

Chalobah has been identified as a possible replacement for Zouma, with the Cobham graduate ostracised from the Chelsea squad and emphatically deemed surplus to requirements. However, several other Premier League clubs are monitoring the 25-year-old, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa also expressing interest.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/08/2024