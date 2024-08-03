Highlights West Ham may sign PSG's Carlos Soler before the transfer deadline.

Hammers could move for Spaniard later in the window, as they have other priorities currently.

Steidten close to deals for Summerville Rodriguez and Fullkrug while talks ongoing for Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham United could add Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler to their ranks before the summer transfer deadline of 30 August, according to reports, with the Spaniard low down in Luis Enrique’s plans in France.

Ahead of an all-important campaign in the Premier League, Julen Lopetegui’s first summer transfer window in charge has been a relatively busy one with all of Max Kilman, Wes Foderingham and Luis Guilherme arriving in east London.

Related West Ham Consider Move for Free Agent Sergi Roberto West Ham United are considering a move to sign former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto on a free transfer.

With a shot at European football on the line next term, the former Real Madrid chief is spending his money and time wisely this summer to put together a squad strong enough to rub shoulders with the division’s best.

West Ham Move for Soler Could Happen Towards ‘End of Window’

Midfielder previously admired by Aston Villa

West Ham insider, ExWHUEmployee, has suggested that there is still a chance of PSG’s Soler joining the east London-based outfit, though he did suggest that it would happen towards the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Last season, the 14-cap Spain international – who has played 182 games in La Liga – racked up just 1,277 minutes of action across all competitions, highlighting how far down the pecking order he is in the French capital.

With Gabriel Moscardo and Joao Neves also joining his current employers, there are no guarantees over Soler’s game time seeing an increase. Ever since joining Les Parisiens from Valencia in the summer of 2022, the now-27-year-old has always found himself on the fringes of the first team.

What’s such an attractive aspect of the star’s game is that he is versatile. Able to play in an array of positions, particularly across the midfield bank of four, Soler could provide perfect cover for a side vying for a top-half finish.

Carlos Soler - Positions Played Position Games Goals Assists Central midfield 143 27 16 Right midfield 90 11 18 Attacking midfield 28 2 1 Left midfield 24 4 0 Defensive midfield 9 3 1 Right back 6 1 2 Right winger 2 0 0 Left back 2 0 0 Left winger 1 0 1

All in all, the Valencia-born ace has just eight goals and the eight assists in his 63-game Parc des Princes spell. As such, a move to the Premier League could be a means of reinventing his career.

Back in May, West Ham’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa were interested in sealing a deal for the wantaway Spaniard, as exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano. A move to Villa Park seems less likely now, however, with Unai Emery's recent midfield additions.

Crysencio Summerville Set to Sign West Ham Contract

Deals for Fullkrug and Rodriguez also close to completion

As alluded to, West Ham have been working tirelessly to get deals done left, right and centre over the summer, which will put them in the best possible position when the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

The next name that is expected to come through the door is Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville as a means of bolstering their options in attack. According to transfer expert Romano, the blistering Dutchman is set to put pen to paper on a contract with the Hammers today (3 August).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville, in 49 appearances last season, plundered 21 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s medical is reportedly done, and now all parties are waiting to review all contract details before getting it signed. Alongside that, Romano stated that Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez are also set to join the east Londoners.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 03/08/2024