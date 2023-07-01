West Ham United could look to use Flynn Downes as a makeweight in a deal for James Ward-Prowse, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Downes has failed to impress during his time at the London Stadium, with suggestions being he might be shipped out of the club this summer.

West Ham United transfer news - Flynn Downes

It's less than 12 months since Downes joined in a deal worth £12 million at the London Stadium, having arrived from Championship side Swansea City (Sky Sports).

Dubbed a 'lifelong Hammer', having supported the club throughout his childhood, the midfielder arrived in east London amid plenty of promise and expectation.

The then 23-year-old had impressed in the Championship and was expected to provide much-needed depth to West Ham's sometimes stretched midfield.

Granted, the Brentwood-born man did go on to lift the Europa Conference League with his boyhood club, having made 11 appearances in the competition, but on the whole, his transfer has not yet been considered a success.

That's why just one year after arriving at the capital club, there is already talk about Downes being shipped on, with a prospective return to the Championship supposedly on the cards.

It's claimed by journalist Brown that Downes, who is still only 24 years old, could be used as part of a deal to bring Southampton star Ward-Prowse to West Ham this summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Downes, Ward-Prowse and West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown hinted a deal involving the two players could suit both West Ham and Southampton, while helping bring the cost for Ward-Prowse down too.

On the proposed deal, Brown said: "From West Ham’s point of view, I think that would be ideal. Although Moyes does rate Downes quite highly and did use him in some quite high-profile matches at times towards the end of last season.”

How much could Ward-Prowse cost this summer?

As per a report by MailOnline, Ward-Prowse will be available for transfer this summer, but only for the cool sum of £50 million.

If successful in their endeavours to land a £50 million fee for Ward-Prowse, the Portsmouth-born star would become the most expensive sale of all time by a second-tier club.

That's exactly why West Ham will be keen to drive the price down in whatever way they can, with a cash-plus player move appearing the most likely option.

But even if West Ham are able to convince Southampton that Downes valuation remains at the £12 million they paid for him last summer, they're unlikely to get too far below the £40 million barrier, indicating they'll still have to fork out a considerable amount, should they want to sign Ward-Prowse.