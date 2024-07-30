Highlights West Ham United are interested in Jordan Torunarigha as a solid defensive addition this summer.

The 26-year-old is also attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Monza, and Leeds United.

The Hammers are also eyeing a move for Championship ace Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United are interested in signing a new centre-back this summer after landing a deal for Maximilian Kilman and, according to reports, KAA Gent’s Jordan Torunarigha has been identified as a potential option for Julen Lopetegui and Co.

The Hammers, who will be looking to kick-start their new era off on the front foot, managed to snare a deal for Kilman, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers, earlier this summer with the futures of both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma hanging in the balance.

Former Real Madrid chief Lopetegui is reportedly chasing, at least, three more summer additions before the trading period shuts for business and strengthening the heart of his side’s back line could still remain the priority.

Torunarigha Attracted West Ham Interest

Crystal Palace, Monza and Leeds all keeping tabs on the centre-back

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, West Ham are keen admirers of the 26-year-old, while Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Italian outfit Monza are also exploring a deal. The report states that an offer around the €5 million (£4.2m) mark would be enough to land a deal.

That’s thanks to his unfavourable contract position. Torunarigha’s deal with his Belgian employers expires in the summer of 2025, which leaves them with little wiggle room at the negotiating table.

The once-capped Nigeria international is also a target for Championship side Leeds United, with the Italian publication suggesting that they had an offer - worth €3 million - snubbed in May. The Whites have not returned to the table with a revised bid.

Torunarigha, Zouma, Kilman - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Torunarigha Zouma Kilman Minutes 1,845 2,841 3,420 Goals/Assists 1/2 3/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 83.7 83.9 86.3 Tackles per game 2 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.5 0.9 1 Clearances per game 2.8 4.8 4.7 Overall rating 6.89 6.52 6.71

Despite being born in Chemnitz, Germany, Torunarigha made his international bow with the Super Eagles in October against Mozambique but had to sit out of AFCON thanks to an ankle injury.

Last season alone, the centre-back - who can also ply his trade on the left-hand side of the back line - notched 44 outings across all competitions for his Jupiler Pro League employers, hence the ever-growing interest in his signature from English sides.

Described as ‘incredibly strong’ by the official Bundesliga website, the two-time Berlin Cup winner is physically imposing, stands at 6ft 3in tall and possesses an abundance of pace, which allows him to dominate opposing centre forwards.

Hammers Interested In Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville

Winger would cost in the region of £40m

With David Moyes no longer at the helm, Lopetegui has the chance to turn fortunes around at the London Stadium and the signings of both Kilman and Luis Guilherme have certainly been statements of intent.

A signing that could boost their chances of a top half finish next term is that of Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, as the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Dutchman is one of their targets this summer.

As he is for a litany of top flight clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer. Rotterdam-born Summerville, 22, has two years left on his current contract and would cost in the region of £40 million, per Football Insider.

In 2023/24, the 2001-born ace plundered a return of 21 goals and 10 assists across all competitions and will be looking to play Premier League football next season - something that his employers are unable to provide after losing the play-off final to Southampton.

