Highlights Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is 'open' to leaving the club this summer.

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Armando Broja is set to hold talks with manager Enzo Maresca over his future.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace target Trevoh Chalobah has reportedly changed his stance on leaving Chelsea and is now open to a transfer this summer, according to HITC.

The report suggests the duo and Fulham remain interested in signing the 25-year-old, who was recently left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Chalobah, and the England Under-21 international seems to have changed his stance on remaining at Stamford Bridge.

According to HITC, Chelsea have informed Chalobah that he will not be included in the 25-player squad list for the Premier League next season and are keen on offloading their academy graduate before the transfer window shuts.

Chalobah, who was once dubbed "unbelievable" by Rio Ferdinand, is now reportedly ‘ready’ for talks over a transfer amid interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace, who want to replace Marc Guehi.

After acquiring Wolves skipper Max Kilman, West Ham are now closing in on a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo to replace captain Kurt Zouma, who is set for a move to UAE Al Ahli.

Chalobah ‘Ready’ for Stamford Bridge Exit

Changed his stance over a summer move

According to HITC, Fulham are the third Premier League team interested in Chalobah, who is seen as a replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo, who left Craven Cottage on a free transfer to join Chelsea.

Chalobah remains among several players still expected to depart Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts, alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja.

The 25-year-old had limited playing time under Mauricio Pochettino last season and, despite impressing in the latter stages of the campaign, has been placed on the transfer list.

According to HITC, Chalobah’s priority remains English football, despite several European sides showing interest in acquiring the powerful defender.

Trevoh Chalobah Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 1.51 Pass completion % 89.4 Minutes played 952

The Englishman would not be the first academy player to depart Chelsea this summer, with Conor Gallagher also nearing an exit to Atletico Madrid.

A deal for the 2000-born midfielder is now close to being finalised, with Gallagher having already landed in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning for a medical.

Broja to Hold Chelsea Talks

Amid interest from Premier League

Chelsea outcast Armando Broja is set to hold talks with manager Enzo Maresca over his future at the club, with interest from Everton and Wolves present, according to MailOnline.

The 22-year-old is among those ready to be sold after struggling for minutes last season under Thomas Tuchel, before being shipped out on loan to Fulham, where he racked up just 81 minutes of action during a six-month spell.

The Slough-born forward has returned to Stamford Bridge after a disappointing time at Craven Cottage and is now set to hold exit talks with Maresca, per MailOnline.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.