West Ham are reportedly in talks to sign Celtic forward, Daniel Cummings, on a pre-contractual agreement, as per Sky Sports journalist, Anthony Joseph.

The 18-year-old has already ticked into the final months of his contract with the Bhoys, and a number of clubs have made proposals, including Championship side, Portsmouth. However, the allure of playing in the Premier League likely trumps the aforementioned opportunity, which is precisely why the Hammers have emerged as the front-runners in this race.

West Ham Pursuing Deal for Celtic Talent Cummings

The Scotsman is set to be a free agent in the summer

According to the report from Joseph to X (formerly Twitter), West Ham are "leading the race" for Cummings, who is yet to be offered a new contract to stay at Celtic beyond this season.

Having climbed up through the ranks of the Celtic youth system, Cummings, who has been described as 'unstoppable', has been lethal in front of goal for the club's B team. He recently made his competitive debut as well, with a late substitute cameo against Aston Villa in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Cummings has scored 33 goals in 48 outings for the Celtic B team.

Landing Cummings could turn out to be good planning on West Ham's part, who have been looking to establish a long-term project, following the appointment of Graham Potter at the helm.

The ex-Chelsea boss and his entourage have also been scouring the market for more immediate reinforcements as well, both in attack and defence. RB Leipzig striker, Andre Silva, has been linked with a move to East London, but GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed that West Ham were attentive to other opportunities, and would delay moving for the Portuguese international until late into the window.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Lloyd Kelly and Manchester United's Victor Lindelof are both targets to bolster on the defensive side.

