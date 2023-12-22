Highlights Some West Ham fans will never be satisfied with David Moyes as manager, despite the team's strong league position and performances in Europe.

Moyes has been unfairly criticised for his style of play in recent years, even though he has previously built teams that played exciting and progressive football.

West Ham may look to target a young, up-and-coming manager to replace Moyes at the end of the season, with Michael Carrick being one potential candidate.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has come under plenty of criticism at times this season, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it might be unfair, suggesting that some fans will never be satisfied.

Moyes guided the Hammers to a sensational Europa Conference League victory last season, but a section of the fan base is still critical of his style of play. West Ham have performed to a reasonable level this campaign, but there are still supporters who want more after some disappointing results.

The summer transfer window threw up some difficulties after star player Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal. The capital club reacted well by bringing in new additions in the middle of the park, but it's going to take time for everything to gel together and for West Ham to move in a more positive direction.

David Moyes is coming under criticism

When taking a look at the Premier League table it's difficult to see why any West Ham fan would be disappointed with how their season has gone so far. Moyes' side currently find themselves sitting in eighth place in England's top flight, just a handful of results away from the top four.

This term, the Hammers have produced some shocking performances which has led to fans questioning whether Moyes is the right man to take them forward. Heavy defeats against Fulham and Aston Villa in the last two months were undoubtedly a disappointment, but looking at the bigger picture, West Ham are in a strong position domestically while also winning their Europa League group.

West Ham United - Next Five Fixtures Man United (H) - 23/12/2023 Arsenal (A) - 28/12/2023 Brighton (H) - 02/01/2024 Bristol City (A) - 07/01/2024 Sheff United (A) - 21/01/2024

Earlier this month, West Ham fan page Claret & Hugh wrote a piece suggesting that Moyes had silenced his critics after a comfortable victory over German side Freiburg. The article suggested that the West Ham boss had been criticised for his cautious approach and that there was mounting pressure after their defeat to Fulham.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes needed to see a reaction from his players after the aforementioned defeat or he risked his job coming under serious threat. The Hammers now face a tricky run of games which could be imperative for the Scottish manager, despite an impressive 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in December.

Given their current league position and performances in Europe, maybe it's fair to say that some of the criticism has been slightly harsh.

Paul Brown - Fans will never be satisfied

Brown has suggested that Moyes is never going to fully satisfy some sections of the fan base at West Ham as they've never been completely convinced by him or his style of play. The journalist adds that in recent years he's been unfairly criticised for the way his teams have played, even going as far back as his Everton days. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think they played some nice stuff against Wolves. I don't think it's ever going to be quite enough to satisfy parts of the fan base at West Ham who have never been completely convinced by David Moyes or his style of play. I do think that in recent years he's been unfairly criticised for the way teams have played. If you go back far enough I think he did actually even get Everton playing some really good exciting progressive football. And if you remember back that far, he built three teams that all played pretty good stuff, I thought, at Goodison Park."

Potential Moyes replacements lined up

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are likely to target a young, up-and-coming manager after Moyes and discussions are likely to take place regarding his future at the end of the season. MailOnline have also reported that it's unlikely that Moyes will stay beyond the end of his current contract, which is set to expire next summer.

One manager who has been previously linked with the role is Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United midfielder previously played for West Ham as a youngster and he's a manager that fits the mould of what Tim Steidten might want in terms of his style and age. The Hammers are under no threat of relegation, but they might want a new leader to take them in a new direction.