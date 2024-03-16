Highlights David Moyes's future at West Ham is in limbo, with fans divided on their opinions.

Recent Europa League success could sway the decision to extend Moyes's contract at the end of the season.

Marco Silva, Paulo Fonseca, and Thomas Tuchel are potential replacements if Moyes does not continue.

West Ham United manager David Moyes' future at the club is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has discussed the divisiveness among the fanbase, suggesting that the Scottish coach deserves the chance to decide whether he will stay.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the Hammers who have enjoyed spells of impressive form mixed with a sting of poor results. The capital club are flying high in the Europa League and are competing in the top half of the Premier League, but some of the supporters want to see a more exciting brand of football.

West Ham overcame a one-goal deficit in their latest Europa League tie, beating Freiburg 5-0 in the second leg to set up a clash with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. With the attacking talent that Moyes has at his disposal, the fans at the London Stadium will be desperate to see more performances like that in the near future.

David Moyes' Future at West Ham Uncertain

A report from MailOnline has claimed that West Ham have presented Moyes with an offer to extend his current deal, which is due to expire in the summer. The former Manchester United boss has insisted that he plans to wait until the end of the campaign before making a decision. Pre-season could be an opportunity for Tim Steidten and the decision-makers at the club to press the reset button and go in a different direction, or continue with the manager who won them the Europa Conference League last term.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Steidten is expected to stay ahead of next season despite reports suggesting he is a target for Liverpool. It's also understood that Moyes' future remains uncertain, with the Hammers having a decision to make between now and the summer.

Moyes certainly has plenty of credit in the bank after their recent European success, but the supporters are still showing signs of frustration. A report from the BBC in December 2023 suggested that the Scottish manager continues to divide opinion among the supporters, and a representative from the Hammers Chat fan group has explained why some of the West Ham fans aren't happy...

"The trouble is, in a very short space of time we have moved from a 34,000-capacity stadium to one where we regularly get 55,000, and which could increase to 66,000. David Moyes has spent roughly £450m and a lot of the frustration comes from the fact he still relies on 12 to 13 players."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes is the first manager to win a trophy for West Ham since the 1980/1981 season.

Related West Ham 'like' Gary O'Neil if David Moyes leaves club Members of the West Ham United hierarchy are admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers chief Gary O'Neil

Dharmesh Sheth - Moyes and West Ham in Incredible Situation

Sheth has suggested that there is a real divisiveness among the fanbase, with half wanting Moyes to stay and half wanting him to go. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the former Everton manager has earned the right to decide whether he's in charge next season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"If you speak to 10 West Ham fans, there's a real divisiveness amongst those fans. You'll almost see half of them saying no, David Moyes is the man, he deserves his chance, he should stay here long term. Whereas other fans will say no, with this squad, we want to be playing in a different way, etc, etc, etc. It's such an incredible situation that West Ham and David Moyes find themselves in. Moyes has said that the contract offer is on the table, but it's now he is going to decide. I think in one way, he probably deserves that. He probably deserves the option to say I want to stay or I don't want to stay and I think we're going to find that out. We will have more clarity on that come the summer."

Marco Silva Eyed as Replacement for Moyes

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that if West Ham are to pull the trigger on Moyes, then Fulham manager Marco Silva could be eyed as a replacement. The Portuguese coach is admired by the hierarchy at the London Stadium.

It's also understood that Lille's Paulo Fonseca and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot are also liked, while they could make a move to bring Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to the club, who is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the season.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt