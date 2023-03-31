West Ham United boss David Moyes 'wants a bit more' from striker Gianluca Scamacca at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old was brought to the Hammers from Serie A side Sassuolo for £35.5 million last summer, though injuries have curtailed his potential to make a lasting impact this season.

West Ham United latest news - Gianluca Scamacca

Last week, Football Insider have claimed that Juventus are 'actively monitoring' Scamacca and could make a move to bring the striker back to Italy this summer.

In the event of West Ham falling into the Sky Bet Championship, it is said that the Rome-born ace would be 'unlikely' to stick around in East London and he has attracted interest from several Italian clubs.

Juventus are keen on Scamacca as a potential replacement for current forward Dusan Vlahovic, who is being eyed across London by Chelsea; however, The Old Lady are being investigated concerning their financial affairs, which may have an impact on whether they can make new additions in the off-season.

Despite the noise, Scamacca emerged from his last match with a goal against AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League, helping his side into the quarter-finals of the competition by a score of 6-0 on aggregate, as per BBC Sport.

What has Paul Brown said about Gianluca Scamacca?

Journalist Brown thinks that Scamacca should aim to use his goal against AEK Larnaca as a 'turning point' following a stop-start campaign at West Ham.

Brown told GMS: "You'd have to hope it's a turning point; I think he's had little flashes, little glimpses of how good he is all season, really, but it's clear that Moyes wants a bit more from him. There is a little bit more competition there now for places in the forward line since they brought Danny Ings in too, how much do we see of Scamacca between now and the end of the season? I'm not really sure."

What are Gianluca Scamacca's stats this season?

In 2022/23, Scamacca has played 27 times for West Ham across all competitions and managed to net on eight occasions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that the 24-year-old has managed an average of 1.9 shots per match in the Premier League this campaign, showing that he can be a regular offensive threat when fit enough to be selected under Moyes.

Unfortunately, injury problems have taken their toll this term, enabling the Italy international to make just 16 starts from his 27 outings. Moving forward, the Hammers' faithful will hope Scamacca can stay reverse this trend and contribute to their efforts to retain their top-flight status.