West Ham United appointing Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick to succeed David Moyes would be a 'strange choice' at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are embroiled in a fight for their Premier League status, which has led to suggestions within footballing circles that they could elect to change direction in the summer.

West Ham United latest news - manager situation

Recently, The Times revealed that Moyes is anticipated to be shown the exit door this summer even if he manages to keep the East Londoners in the Premier League and also secures the Europa Conference League.

The report states: “West Ham are expected to part company with David Moyes even if the Scot keeps his struggling side in the top flight and wins the Europa Conference League”.

Several managers have been linked to the Hammers job in recent times, such as Rafael Benitez, Arne Slot and Brendan Rodgers; however, another name has since joined the list of runners and riders to replace the Scot.

TEAMtalk have claimed that West Ham, alongside Leicester City and Crystal Palace, are keen on hiring Middlesbrough boss Carrick and the Teesside club are aware that they may not be able to convince him to stay at the Riverside Stadium if an approach materialises from one of the trio.

What has Paul Brown said about Michael Carrick?

Journalist Brown thinks that bringing Carrick to the London Stadium would be a 'strange choice' by the Hammers' hierarchy.

Brown told GMS: I can't see West Ham going for Michael Carrick; I think that would be a strange choice for the owners. They don't normally go in that kind of direction. Benitez is someone they've always liked, but I think he would be quite expensive and his last job didn't go very well. I find it unlikely that they would ditch Moyes and go with Benitez."

Would Michael Carrick be a good appointment by West Ham?

If Moyes is to leave West Ham in the off-season, Carrick is undoubtedly someone who has shown promise since taking his first senior managerial job at Middlesbrough.

When he was appointed last October, Boro were 21st in the Sky Bet Championship and now, incredibly, they are in contention for a playoff position and stand a chance of achieving promotion to the Premier League, as per Sky Sports.

Of course, taking on a job the size of West Ham would be a big step up; nevertheless, it would finally bring some direction to the Hammers in the long term, instead of every week becoming a game of cat and mouse regarding the future of current boss Moyes.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see who is in the dugout at the London Stadium come the start of the 2023/24 season.