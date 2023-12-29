Highlights West Ham have picked up some impressive results recently amid speculation over the long-term future of David Moyes.

The Scot led the Hammers to a fine away win against Arsenal in the Premier League, and talks over his future are heading in a positive direction.

Journalist Dean Jones has now indicated that Moyes' future could be decided fairly soon.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is now looking more and more likely to pen a new deal at the London Stadium, thus extending his stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The Hammers have secured three successive Premier League victories in recent weeks, scoring seven in the process and conceding absolutely none. That run of form in the top-flight has seen notable scalps of both Manchester United and Arsenal, with the latter coming as an impressive 2-0 win away from home at the Emirates. Now, journalist Dean Jones has delivered an update on where things stand with Moyes' future at the club, and why the Hammers board might opt to stay put with the Scot.

West Ham finding their form in the Premier League

Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta have been two of the Hammers' most impressive performers

Given West Ham's participation in the Europa League this season and subsequently having to get used to the Thursday-Sunday grind, it's been understandable that performances in the early part of the campaign were inconsistent to say the least. But in recent weeks, things have turned around considerably, and Moyes has marshaled his troops well, including really allowing for Mohammed Kudus to shine from out wide.

Mohammed Kudus - Premier League (as of 29/12/23) Stats Appearances 16 Minutes 963 Goals 6 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.3 Key Passes per game 0.7 Dribbles per game 2.6 Fouled per game 1.8 All stats according to WhoScored

As per Whoscored, the Ghana international is the fourth-best performing Hammers this season in the Premier League, while his tally of six goals only puts him behind Jarrod Bowen in the goal-scoring charts at the London Stadium. Further back in midfield, Lucas Paqueta has been a revelation, and West Ham fans will surely have been delighted that the Brazilian stayed put over the summer amid speculation linking him with a move for reigning champions Manchester City. The former Lyon star has racked up five assists this campaign, only behind the man in first, James Ward-Prowse. If Moyes is to stay on at West Ham for longer, then he no doubt will be looking to further build this Hammers side around his talented duo.

I think it is almost certain we will see Moyes sign a new contract at West Ham in the new year now. The club have definitely been cautious about rushing into anything in terms of putting a new deal in front of him but the form of the team is undeniable right now. The bad results recently really do seem like a bit of a quirk and the more obvious trend is that they are a reliable side who get good results and don’t concede many goals. It would be a massive risk to believe you can move on from this moment and find a manager that can take you to the next level. I believe the board will be looking back at 2023 and realising that it has been pretty amazing. A European trophy, a huge player sale that has generated big money, and continued good league form that has them in the top six. I’m not sure it gets much better than that.

West Ham setting themselves up for future success

Resolving David Moyes' long-term status gives the Hammers some much-needed clarity

As with any other club, having that stability with the manager is crucial to a team looking to move forward. The Hammers have had questions marks over the long-term future of Moyes for a while now, and even a departure following the Hammers' Europa Conference League victory at the back end of last season seemed like it could point towards a parting of the ways. Instead, the former Everton and Manchester United boss stuck around to lead the club into the Europa League this season, and despite the big-money sale of Declan Rice, are looking to take another step in the right direction.

Giving Moyes that new deal will ensure West Ham can plan appropriately for the transfer windows coming up, and not be in a state of constant confusion about whether he's coming or going. That kind of uncertainty can only lead to questions both inside and outside the dressing room, and so this pending contract is great news all round at the London Stadium.