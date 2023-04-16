West Ham United manager David Moyes may 'want a rest' from football once the 2022/23 campaign ends, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 59-year-old has been under severe pressure this season as the Hammers continue to fight for their Premier League status.

West Ham manager news - David Moyes

Last weekend, Moyes spoke passionately about the pressures of being a football manager following West Ham's vital 1-0 victory over Fulham to boost their survival hopes, as per BBC Sport, saying: "It's like a drug - I need it. Part of being a football manager is that you don't win all of the time. Sometimes you have to lose and you have to try and learn to deal with it. But when you do lose, you've got to learn how to bounce back."

This season the Scot has presided over an inconsistent campaign in charge of West Ham and has faced plenty of scrutiny from both fans and pundits alike amid speculation over his long-term future in east London.

The Times report that Moyes could be set to face his marching orders in the summer regardless of whether he keeps West Ham in the Premier League or not, claiming: “West Ham are expected to part company with David Moyes even if the Scot keeps his struggling side in the top flight and wins the Europa Conference League."

Several coaches have been linked to the Hammers' hot seat in the event this scenario did unfold, such as Rafael Benitez, Brendan Rodgers and Arne Slot.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about David Moyes?

Journalist Sheth wouldn't be surprised if Moyes did take some time out of football following what has been a gruelling campaign for West Ham.

Sheth told GMS: "He described it as a drug in one of his recent news conferences about how he just loves the job and he loves football. I just wonder how much this season has taken its toll on David Moyes and whether he's thinking about what he wants to do come the end of the season. Does he want a rest, or does he feel, look, I've got that out of the way; we kept them up and may have won a trophy. We can move forward now with the squad and I'm the man to take them forward."

Is David Moyes the man to take West Ham United forward into next season?

Realistically, it will depend on whether he manages to keep West Ham afloat in the Premier League. On the flip side, if recent reports are anything to go by, that still may still not be enough to keep Moyes in his post at the London Stadium.

On the whole, the former Everton boss has done a good job at the Hammers; nevertheless, sometimes, changing the guard is necessary in football to avoid matters going stale at a club.

West Ham have a fairly experienced squad and could benefit from acquiring some fresh blood in certain positions this summer. It may well also turn out that the hierarchy decide to switch things up in the dugout in the off-season to ensure they can avoid a repeat of what has been an underwhelming 2022/23 season.