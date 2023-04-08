West Ham United 'know who they ideally want' to replace David Moyes at the London Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are mired in a battle for their Premier League status and only goal difference currently separates them from 18th-placed Bournemouth in the table.

West Ham United latest news - David Moyes

Lately, The Guardian has revealed that West Ham are said to be 'on the brink' of pulling the trigger on Moyes and could act if he fails to secure a result from their match against Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend.

The report states that the Hammers have been hesitant to part ways with the Scot due to a lack of suitable alternatives to step into the role; however, that hasn't stopped links to several potential candidates cropping up in footballing circles.

It is understood that there is a slight chance that former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers would be open to taking over in East London.

At the same time, Rafael Benitez would also be willing to return to Premier League management, though the West Ham hierarchy would rather avoid committing to a long-term deal for the Spaniard.

Former Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton is currently part of the backroom staff at the London Stadium and has emerged as another option that could end up in charge.

What has Dean Jones said about David Moyes?

Journalist Jones thinks that West Ham could've already identified a successor to Moyes though may be having difficulty getting them into post just now, potentially explaining why the 59-year-old boss has been kept on as manager despite some poor results.

Jones told GMS: "David Moyes knows his job is on the line. I actually heard from someone with good knowledge that West Ham know who they ideally want for this job going forward, but they can't get him yet. Now, I don't know exactly what that means, but it seems to suggest that it might be somebody who currently is already in a job and they might have to wait for it. I guess that might make sense too because maybe that's the reason this David Moyes situation is being allowed to drag on as long as it is."

Will David Moyes be able to keep hold of his job at the London Stadium?

Realistically, results will dictate whether Moyes can keep himself afloat at the London Stadium; nevertheless, it does feel like the walls seem to be closing in on the former Everton boss week by week.

Aside from their Premier League struggles, West Ham are still in European competition and will feature in a two-legged Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against KAA Gent starting next Thursday.

In a season that has been full of ups and downs in East London, the Hammers could still finish this term with a historic first-ever major European trophy.

If they can also secure their top-flight status in the coming months, there is still potential for West Ham to enjoy a memorable campaign against all the odds under Moyes.