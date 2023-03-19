West Ham United are ‘better off’ sticking with under-pressure manager David Moyes despite their struggles, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are involved in a fierce relegation battle as they try to retain their Premier League status, although they are still chasing glory in the Europa Conference League.

West Ham United news – David Moyes

Over the last couple of campaigns, Moyes has guided West Ham to two consecutive top-seven finishes in the league while also reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League last term.

The east London outfit’s hierarchy then backed the 59-year-old tactician in the transfer market, allowing him to splash out around £170 million over the last two windows.

However, West Ham are hovering just one place above the bottom three at the time of writing, with only goal difference keeping them above the drop zone.

And back in January, the Daily Mail claimed that Moyes is only still in charge at the London Stadium as there are a lack of alternative options to Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, who are not keep to take over the reins.

One positive for Moyes and West Ham this season, though, has been their form in Europe where they have won all 10 encounters to date.

What has Brown said about West Ham?

Brown has told GMS that West Ham would be better off keeping faith with Moyes and that it is ‘amazing to think’ they could still claim some silverware this season.

He said: “I personally think they are better off sticking with David Moyes now, it might be too late for any of the clubs at the bottom to change manager now and for it to have a huge effect on the squad this late in the season.

“And whilst they've been playing pretty badly for quite a long time, there have been little flashes of the old West Ham, and it's kind of amazing to think that West Ham could actually still win a trophy this season.”

Who do West Ham play next in the ECL?

West Ham saw off Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the last-32 of Europe's third-tier competition, and are one of the favourites to claim the second edition of the trophy.

Moyes' charges are now set to face Gent in the quarter-finals and will take on either Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals, should they get that far.

Staying in the Premier League will be West Ham's priority over winning the Europa Conference League, though, and Moyes will need to pick up some positive results domestically as well as in continental competition.