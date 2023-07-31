Highlights West Ham United have £105 million to spend from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal

The squad needs both quality and depth to combat Rice's departure and involvement in the Europa League

A number of midfielders and defenders are reportedly on David Moyes' shopping list

West Ham United have enjoyed an indelible period in their historic club's history in 2023. The Hammers are coming off the back of a sensational Europa Conference League win over Fiorentina, and David Moyes' side will certainly be looking to build on their success at the London Stadium next term.

With captain Declan Rice moving to Arsenal for a record sum paid for an English player, the East Londoners' fortune certainly isn't hiding, with a well-publicised fee of £105 million banked from the Gunners.

While Rice is a massive loss at West Ham, Moyes, Brady, and Sullivan have been gifted a monumental sum to put to good use this summer. From replacing Rice to strengthening other key areas, with Europa League football running concurrently with their domestic commitments, the Irons will be fighting on all fronts, so strength-in-depth is paramount not just to their success, but their stability.

With that and the £105 million transfer top-up in mind, who could the Claret and Blues recruit with the money they received for Rice?

Tyler Adams

There was somewhat of an American Revolution at Leeds last season, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson, and Tyler Adams linking up with fellow compatriot, Jesse Marsch. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to save the Whites who dropped back into the second-tier after their third season back in the top flight.

Tyler Adams is one player the Yorkshire side may look to offload during this summer's transfer window, and West Ham are a club purportedly interested in taking him off Leeds' hands.

Journalist and transfer guru, Ben Jacobs spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT saying "I would keep one eye on West Ham United, who are obviously in the market for that kind of player" in regards to Adams.

The USMNT star suffered a season-ending injury in March, ruling the player out for Leeds' crucial 12-game run-in. A huge absence, Adams was widely revered by the Elland Road faithful, and despite missing out on the final three months of the season, was even in line for the BBC's Player of the Season Award, finishing with 14% of the vote.

James Ward-Prowse

The fact it has taken Southampton to be relegated and Ward-Prowse to hit the milestone that is his 27th birthday for clubs to be seriously considering moves for him doesn't give Saint James the credit he or his ability necessarily warrants.

The deadball specialist is a master of the free-kick, a corner-taking wizard, and until this summer, a penalty extraordinaire. Now a Championship player, the England international is rumoured to be on his way out of St. Mary's with his choice of destination unknown.

A trip to the London Stadium has been bandied around some quarters, with West Ham reportedly already tabling one offer for the Three Lions man and expected to follow up with another.

While the technically gifted midfielder isn't a complete like-for-like replacement for Rice, his aptitude at reading the game and creating is debatably on another level, having recorded 89 G/A in 343 Premier League games compared to Rice's 20 G/A in 204 Premier League matches, not to mention 11 goals and five assists across all competitons last term.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has had a tough year. Dropped from Erik ten Hag's Manchester United starting XI and then subsequently stripped of his captaincy, understandably, the England centre-half has been tipped for a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

With a number of clubs interested in the capture of the 6 foot 4 Southgate-favourite, including Moyes' West Ham. Having, according to The Telegraph, already lodged a bid, it could be the promise of European football and a move to London that secures his services.

Possessing vast experience at international level, as well as European club level, Maguire would be a tremendous signing for any club on the periphery of those coveted top six spots if he can relocate the form that saw him seal a then world record move to Manchester United.

Denis Zakaria

Currently at Juventus, the Swiss international has spent most of his career in three of Europe's top divisions. The defensive midfielder recorded 125 appearances in the Bundesliga during a scintillating spell with German giants, Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Capturing the attention of the Agnelli family at Serie A supremos, Juventus in 2021, Zakaria took the short flight over to Turin to link-up with Allegri’s side on a permanent basis. Unfortunately, the combative defensive midfielder had by no means the most prosperous spell in Italy, playing on just nine occasions in the league for the Old Lady.

It was a similar story at Chelsea for the 26-year-old, who featured sporadically. The player returns to his parent club seeking to explore other opportunities away from Northern Italy and West London, with West Ham reportedly interested in taking the player off Juve's hands.

Conor Gallagher

The summer clear-out at Chelsea is in full swing. With Mauricio Pochettino assuming the thus far, poisoned chalice as Blues boss under Todd Boehly, the Argentine is doing his best to shape his side in his image and has been culling the deadwood.

While Conor Gallagher has plenty more to give in a Chelsea shirt, the offensive midfielder has been attracting the attention of David Moyes and West Ham.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have officially opened talks to sign the 23-year-old talent who has two years left on his Stamford Bridge deal. West Ham will be buoyed by Gallagher's performances at Crystal Palace during the 2021-22 campaign, where he recorded 13 G/A contributions in a breakthrough season.

Now, a fully-fledged England international, the Chelsea Academy alumni's dexterous ability is being recognised all over the game, and his potential to be one of the top players in the Premier League is starting to be realised.

Selected for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, the England manager was glowing in his eulogy of Gallagher stating "He's fantastic at pressing the ball. He's not as experienced as some of the others, but he has an impact in games. When you look at midfielders, you often ask, do they stop goals, create goals or score goals? He does a lot of all of that."