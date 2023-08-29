West Ham United boss David Moyes ‘would love to bring in’ Manchester United wantaway defender Harry Maguire before the transfer deadline and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has issued the latest on their pursuit of the England international, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With an eye-watering £105m now in their kitty thanks to Declan Rice’s departure, Moyes is looking to re-invest that by solidifying his defensive ranks.

West Ham United – Harry Maguire

The east Londoners have already shored up their squad defensively be signing ex-Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart, though Moyes’ transfer activity has illustrated that further additions are being eyed before the window slams shut on September 1.

The Manchester United defender previously looked poised to pack up his belongings and head to east London earlier in the window as a £30m deal had been agreed between the Premier League duo. Talks, however, eventually fell through as, according to The Sun, Maguire was demanding a whopping £15m pay-out from the Red Devils, despite Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT that his would-be buyers believed ‘everything had been done’.

Now, according to The Times, Maguire’s current employers have urged that the 30-year-old Englishman is not up for sale which, in turn, have dampened any hopes that West Ham could land a deal before Friday. That being said, Bridge has now told GIVEMESPORT that Hammers chief Moyes would love to see him don his side’s colours.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about West Ham United and Harry Maguire?

Bridge insisted that, despite Mavropanos’ highly anticipated arrival, Moyes would ‘love’ to seal a deal for Maguire and the Sky Sports reporter suggested that a deal for the England regular is not dead in the water given the topsy-turvy nature of the transfer window, especially in the latter stages.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Obviously they’ve brought in Konstantinos Mavropanos last week, but I know David Moyes would love to bring in Harry Maguire. I don’t think that’s completely dead and there might be a late twist in that, and who knows – it is deadline week. There’s always a twist and last-minute changes.

“My information is that there’s no new names from what I’m gathering but, obviously, with West Ham you can never say never.”

What next for West Ham United?

In what could be an important few days for West Ham, they have their sight set on Corinthians centre-forward Yuri Alberto as the club’s technical director Tim Steidten has flown to Brazil to embark in face-to-face dialogue with his current club. The report suggests that Moyes is keen to add a striker to his squad before the end of the window, while a deal for Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri is also being explored.

The Moroccan, who scored 18 goals and notched a further two assists across all competitions last term, has been on the club’s radar for an extensive period seeing as the Hammers saw a £27m proposal snubbed in January 2021. To boost the club’s hopes of snaring a deal, Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that his Spanish employers may look to sell if they are unable to negotiate a new contract with their £50,000 per-week earner. Signing a new centre-forward will be an imperative piece of business the club will be looking to tie up before the deadline on Friday but who they will eventually choose remains unknown as things stand.