West Ham United signing James Ward-Prowse from relegated Southampton would be a 'no-brainer', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes' side are just one of a number of clubs monitoring Ward-Prowse's availability, with the midfielder expected to be on the move this summer.

West Ham United transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

With Declan Rice expected to depart the club in the coming weeks, West Ham are on the lookout for central midfield reinforcements ahead of what promises to be another competitive 2023/24 campaign.

While the Hammers may have finished in the bottom half during the 2021/22 campaign, their Europa Conference League triumph meant that they were fast-tracked back into next season's Europa League.

As such, the London Stadium has once again become an attractive destination for the Hammers' transfer targets, with Ward-Prowse just one name being linked with a move.

According to The Evening Standard, the England midfielder is high up on West Ham's transfer wishlist, with the east Londoners eyeing up a cut-price deal from the relegated Saints.

It's claimed by the outlet that Moyes has been eyeing up the 28-year-old for some time and would be keen to bring him to West Ham ahead of next season.

And with the transfer window now in full swing, there are suggestions this deal could be wrapped up sooner rather than later.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ward-Prowse to West Ham?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor dubbed Ward-Prowse's prospective move to West Ham as a 'no-brainer'.

On the 11-cap England international, Taylor said: "I expect Ward-Prowse will get done. Obviously, the relegation of Southampton has strengthened West Ham’s position, and he's got leadership qualities, and qualities on the ball, in terms of set pieces, crossing and scoring goals. So I think that's a no-brainer, really for West Ham.”

Who else is challenging for Ward-Prowse?

Unsurprisingly, given his pedigree as a Premier League-proven midfielder, West Ham aren't the only side in the mix for Ward-Prowse.

It's reported by The Sun that Fulham have shown an interest in the Portsmouth-born star, with the Cottagers hopeful of pulling off a £30 million deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also rumoured to be in the mix for Ward-Prowse's signature, but are currently putting off an approach until the status of other transfer targets has become clear (MailOnline).

Whereas Wolverhampton Wanderers are also claimed to be showing an interest, with the West Midlands-based outfit on the lookout for a Ruben Neves replacement (The Sun).