Highlights West Ham have withdrawn from Jonathan David deal despite being willing to pay a £30m fee to Lille.

The Canaaian star's agent is demanding £10m in commission.

The Irons are now exploring Jhon Duran as alternative to reinforce forward line.

West Ham United have pulled out of a deal to sign Jonathan David despite agreeing a £30million deal with Lille, according to The Sun.

The Hammers have been in talks with the Ligue 1 club about the Canada international and had agreed to meet their £30million demands despite David entering the final 12 months of his contract.

But club chiefs have refused to progress with the deal after it emerged his agent was demanding £10million in commission, leaving a deal dead in the water.

West Ham Pull Out of Jonathan David Transfer

Julen Lopetegui wants a new forward

West Ham have been in the market all summer for a new forward amid interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS for Michail Antonio, while Danny Ings is reportedly wanted by Southampton after failing to make an impact at the London Stadium since arriving from Aston Villa 18 months ago.

Jonathan David Ligue 1 stats 2023/24 Games 30(4) Goals 19 Assists 4 Shots on Target 43 xG 17.5

However, David now looks set to stay at Lille because of his agent's demands with The Sun reporting that Irons chiefs will now turn their attentions to Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, who has already told the club he is willing to join.

The club have made a concerted effort to avoid paying big agent fees in recent years and have walked away from a deal for the 24-year-old who hit 26 goals in all competitions in the 2023/24 season.

West Ham have got money to spend having already paid £40million to sign Max Kilman from Wolves and £30million to sign Luis Guiherme from Palmeiras earlier in the window.

Colombia striker Duran is being valued at around £35million by Villa, with the club willing to cash in as he looks for more regular first-team football after playing understudy to Ollie Watkins last season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Only Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons (56) than Jonathan David (43).

Jonathan David Future Uncertain After West Ham Decision

West Ham turn attention to Jhon Duran

Several Premier League clubs have registered their interest in David, who has scored 52 goals in the last two seasons for the Ligue 1 club and emerged as one of the best strikers on the continent.

Clubs have been on alert due to his contract situation, but with his agent essentially demanding a third of his transfer fee as commission it is likely to put future deals in doubt too.

With a deal now being prioritised for Duran, the Hammers will be keen to get a deal over the line quickly as Julen Lopetegui looks to implement his style of play on the squad after taking over from David Moyes during the summer.

The Hammers will face Villa in their opening game of the Premier League season at the London Stadium on 4th August, and the boss will be keen to have all his new faces available to him.