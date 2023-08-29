West Ham United are working on deals to bring both Youssef En-Nesyri and Yuri Alberto to the club, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing which is more likely to happen in an update given to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes is pushing hard to secure fresh attacking additions this summer, but Jones believes one of their targets is much more likely to join than the other.

West Ham United transfer news - Youssef En-Nesyri and Yuri Alberto

As if it hasn't been a hectic enough window for Moyes and Co. this summer, West Ham are entering the final few days of the month still hoping to push a number of deals across the line. Having already spent over £100 million this summer, the Europa Conference League winners are now chasing two attacking additions, with En-Nesyri and Alberto on their radar.

It's claimed by The Evening Standard that West Ham are close to wrapping up a move for Alberto, after technical director Tim Steitden travelled to Brazil in hopes of closing a deal for the promising Brazilian. It hasn't been a straightforward negotiation process though, with further reports claiming the number of intermediaries involved could end up putting the deal at risk.

Elsewhere, it's also mooted that West Ham are keen on Sevilla striker En-Nesyri, who would be signed to provide competition in the striker spot alongside Michail Antonio. It's rumoured that Moyes isn't overly happy with his options up front, as only Danny Ings and Davin Mubama are currently backing up Antonio in the West Ham squad.

But with just days of the window remaining, it's suggested only one of their proposed striker options is looking likely to be signed.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Youssef En-Nesyri and Yuri Alberto?

When asked about the current state of play at West Ham, transfer insider Jones said: “I’ve seen the links with Alberto and En-Nesyri and from checking out those I think it seems pretty clear that West Ham are indeed looking at bringing one in.

“Sevilla won’t be easy to convince around this one and also I am told the player has some reservations around it, so I can’t say I am overly expectant of it happening, but he’s a great player and rotating with Antonio, I can see that being a really good place for this team to be in.

“I don’t know much about Alberto as a player but the deal seems more likely at this stage. It’s also more advanced.

“Full-backs are on the agenda too, I don’t doubt that and they are targeting loads of players right now.

“There is a lot being reported around more South American targets, which is a market we know for some time that they have had an interest in, but it’s hard to tell just how much potential there is for someone from there to be coming straight into the Premier League as a potential starter.”

What's next for West Ham United this summer?

As alluded to by Jones, West Ham are also on the lookout for a fullback addition this summer, with Ian Maatsen emerging as a likely candidate.

It was reported earlier this month by The Daily Mail that the Hammers were tracking Maatsen's situation at Chelsea, as interest in the 21-year-old begins to grow.

It's claimed that Burnley, which is where Maatsen enjoyed a successful loan spell last season, are also monitoring the young Dutchman's availability.

Maatsen is currently locked in contract talks with Chelsea, but West Ham will be hoping to persuade the fullback to swap west London for east this summer.