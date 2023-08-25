West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta will remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT a key reason why the switch has collapsed.

David Moyes will be keen to retain the likes of Paqueta as he looks to build on his side’s 2022/23 Europa Conference League success.

West Ham United transfer news – Lucas Paqueta

Kevin de Bruyne’s long-term injury has put Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola in an unfamiliar position seeing as he's having to delve deep into the market late on to find a stopgap solution.

West Ham’s Paqueta, who earns £150,000 per week, had been courted by the Spaniard, per The Athletic, while journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the playmaker seems very open to the switch.

The former Lyon man, who has 13 goal contributions (6G/7A) in 43 games for the east Londoners, was a centrepiece of their European glory last season, and it’s clear to see why Moyes is keen to retain his services.

According to talkSPORT, personal terms on a six-year Etihad Stadium deal had been agreed between Paqueta and his would-be buyers, though there was an evident chasm between the reported offer and West Ham’s valuation.

And despite the deal falling through as Paqueta is the subject of a betting investigation by the FA, Sky Sports report that a deal in the January window is still a possibility.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisc. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester City and Lucas Paqueta?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth suggested that the Brazilian’s switch from London to Manchester is now completely off the cards.

Especially as it seems that Paqueta is firmly in Moyes’ plans for the foreseeable future since he notched a goal in his side’s latest outing.

He said: “So, it looks like that one is off for this transfer window, like 100% off now. And look, Lucas Paqueta has actually been playing for West Ham United, and he has started both Premier League games so far. So, if there was to be a deal, you would think there’s a risk of an injury if they’ve agreed a deal in excess of £80m. So, it looks like he’s going to be staying at West Ham."

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for West Ham United?

Per The Athletic, the Hammers are edging closer to agreeing a deal for the versatile Mohammed Kudus from Ajax after lodging an enticing bid in the region of £38m.

The Ghana international recently rejected a one-year extension in Amsterdam and the belief is that his current employers will accept West Ham’s latest proposal.

As reported by Sheth, West Ham have already had a duo of bids snubbed by the Eredivisie stalwarts, though Kudus, who has entered the final two years of his Johan Cruyff Arena contract, is keen on the move.

Kudus would join Edson Alvarez and James-Ward Prowse in a completely different centre of the park for the London club.

The 23-year-old, who scored a hat-trick in Ajax’s Europa League Qualifier against Ludogorets, could be viewed by West Ham as an option in the centre-forward berth, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT.