Highlights West Ham's pursuit of Ibrahim Osman is still ongoing but complicated, with the deal hanging in the balance.

The Hammers had been leading the way to sign Osman, but issues surrounding the player's valuation have caused a roadblock.

It may be difficult for West Ham to secure Osman's signature before the transfer deadline, and he could potentially stay at Nordsjaelland until the summer transfer window.

West Ham United's pursuit of Ibrahim Osman from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland remains 'ongoing' but is 'complicated', transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT ahead of transfer deadline day.

It had looked as if Osman was London Stadium bound, but the deal has since stalled and with just one day of the transfer window left to go, the forward's move to West Ham has been hanging in the balance. Romano believes West Ham are still working to try and find a solution, but he does question whether the Hammers will have enough time to secure Osman's signature before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Osman situation hanging in balance at West Ham

Having already secured the arrival of midfielder Kalvin Phillips, West Ham appeared to be on the verge of making another January signing, with Osman close to signing from Nordsjaelland. However, that deal has since taken a backwards step, with the 19-year-old's future still undecided.

West Ham had been leading the way ahead of fellow Premier League sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, with it looking like the east Londoners would acquire Osman's services. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT that talks between the relevant parties had been progressing nicely, but issues surrounding the player's valuation appear to have caused a roadblock.

The Daily Mail reported earlier in January that the Hammers had presented Nordsjaelland with an offer in the region of £15 million, but it wasn't deemed high enough by the Danish outfit. Instead, they're said to want in excess of that figure, even though Osman himself is set on a move to the English Premier League.

Ibrahim Osman's record at Nordsjaelland Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 31/1/2024

Responding to suggestions that the Osman to West Ham deal is dead in the water, transfer guru Romano admitted that it would be difficult for the capital club to pull it off at this late stage, but refused to call it a day completely. Romano flirted the idea that Osman could be signed by a club this month, or alternatively, the teenager might stick around in Denmark until the end of the season, where he will then depart for pastures new.

Recognising the outside interest from the likes of Brighton and Brentford as relevant too, along with other deals Premier League clubs are trying to get over the line in January, the Italian journalist revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment, Tottenham are not working on the Antonia Nusa deal anymore, there is still the story with Brentford that is ongoing and also for the others at the moment, they are not concretely working on Osman or any other deal. I would not exclude for Osman to stay probably at Nordsjaelland until the end of the season and then move to an English club in the summer transfer window. That could be a possibility, there is interest from Brighton too, after the story with West Ham that remains ongoing but complicated, really complicated.”

Another wide forward West Ham have been reportedly chasing in the January window is former Celtic man Jota. The Portuguese star moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad as part of a £25 million transfer during the summer window, signing a three-year contract in the Middle East.

However, following a fallout with the club's hierarchy last autumn, Jota was left out of Al-Ittihad's registered squad for the Saudi Pro League season and has since been out of action ever since. With his last match coming in September, there had been chatter about Jota leaving Saudi Arabia in January, with West Ham one of the interested parties.

Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier in the week that West Ham were one of the clubs in Europe who were 'working on' a deal for Jota - something which now looks as if it is unlikely to happen. Reports have since claimed that Jota will not be signing for West Ham in the January window, with the Hammers once again missing out on a key target.

It could cause problems in the long run for David Moyes, as his side have been goal-shy at times. Only one team in the top half of the Premier League have scored fewer goals than the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners this term, indicating some deficiencies in the final third.

With West Ham's Europa League campaign set to get back underway in the spring too, Moyes and Co. will be hoping the attackers they have within their ranks already will be enough to compete across both Premier League and European fronts.