West Ham United are reportedly thought to be in 'pole position' to sign Celtic talent Daniel Cummings ahead of a potential summer move after missing out in the January transfer window - as a deal looks to be 'all but complete'.

The Hammers' striking woes so far this season have been well documented, having lost Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries - and although they've brought in Brighton talisman Evan Ferguson, the club are looking to bolster their striking ranks for the future. And that has seen them backed to bring in Cummings, according to reports.

Report: West Ham 'All But Complete' Cummings Deal

The youngster is set to swap Glasgow for London

The report by ExWHUEmployee, via The West Ham Way, states that the Irons are currently in pole position to sign Cummings from Celtic at the end of the season.

Daniel Cummings' Celtic FC statistics - goal record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Lowland League 48 33 UEFA Youth League 12 6 Challenge Cup 1 0 UEFA Champions League 1 0

The youngster, 18, is highly rated in Celtic's ranks, and it's thought that the Scottish Premiership champions are 'very disappointed' that they have been unable to tie him down to a long-term future at Parkhead.

Cummings has been linked with a move to the capital for a number of weeks, with the striker having been in talks over a deal that would have seen him move to the Premier League in the January transfer window - and although that couldn't be reached, he is expected to complete a move to West Ham at the end of the season.

ExWHUEmployee has stated that the deal is now all but complete, with club legend and sporting director Mark Noble being 'key' in talks for the starlet, who is set on moving south of the border once the current campaign has come to an end.

A medical is needed, and likely to be undertaken prior to Cummings signing on the dotted line at the end of the season - which will be a huge boost for the Hammers and Noble, who has 'led the charge' to bring him to east London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Cummings has three caps for Scotland's youth teams, scoring once.

Cummings has had a solid season for the Hoops, making his debut for the first-team in the 4-2 loss to Aston Villa in late January, and with six goals in seven games in the UEFA Youth League alongside 18 goals in just 19 outings in the Lowland League for Celtic B, he's shown immeasurable amounts of promise which even led to the continental governing body labelling him as 'unstoppable'.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.