The future of Declan Rice seems certain to be away from east London, but for now, he seems to be enjoying celebrating West Ham United's European success.

The Hammers downed Italian side Fiorentina 2-1 on an emotion filled evening in Prague, thanks to a dramatic late winner from Jarrod Bowen.

The aftermath was filled with players, fans, and even manager David Moyes busting out some dance moves on the pitch. And the party continued back in London, as the Hammers held an open-top bus parade.

West Ham's trophy celebrations

Fans packed the route from start to finish, celebrating as the bus made its way from the Champions Statue in Barking Road all the way to Stratford Town Hall.

And Rice, who is set to leave the club this summer, took to the mic to express his joy. This was picked up by the BBC cameras, who caught him swearing not once, but twice and had to apologise for his remarks.

What did Declan Rice say live on BBC?

He said: “I’m lost for words. You hear Billy Bonds, Bobby Moore, and now to lift that trophy for this football club… it’s not hit me yet to be honest, but it is so f****** special. I’m lost for words it’s just incredible.”

After the first F-bomb was launched, the BBC made an apology, but Rice, unperturbed and probably unaware he did it, added: “These are the best fans in the world for me. Two years in a row we’ve had European competitions, they travel all round the world to watch us, pre-season, Europe, and to be honest, I didn’t expect this many people here tonight.

"But it is West Ham, we’re f****** massive, ain’t we?! Yeessss!”

It was West Ham's first European trophy since 1965, and they will enter the Europa League next season as one of eight English teams who have a European campaign to look forward to next season.

Declan Rice's future

It is unlikely that Rice will be at the London Stadium next term, as Hammers chief David Sullivan confirmed this week that the midfielder has played his last game for the club.

Sullivan said: "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It's cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go.

"You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there."

Arsenal are keen to bring the midfielder to north London. Bayern Munch and Manchester United are also believed to be keen.