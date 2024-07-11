Highlights West Ham United are actively pursuing defensive reinforcements for their ranks this summer.

Potential targets such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo have been considered.

The club's primary target is Aston Villa's Jhon Duran to strengthen their striker department.

After sealing a move for ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Maximilian Kilman, West Ham United are still on the lookout for extra defensive reinforcements this summer, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though he did downplay any links to Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, suggesting no proposals have been made yet.

Signing a central defender of Kilman’s calibre will be considered a coup among those associated with the London Stadium-based outfit, but Julen Lopetegui’s transfer plans seem abundantly clear: he wants to continue adding fresh faces to his back line.

West Ham Transfer Latest

Jean-Clair Todibo interest persists

Already this summer, the Hammers have been busy. Having added the aforementioned Kilman, Palmeiras’ Luis Guilherme and former Sheffield United shot-stopper Wes Foderingham to their ranks, Lopetegui is looking to form a side capable of challenging for European qualification.

Wan-Bissaka, according to MailOnline, is being tracked by the east Londoners this summer ahead of a potential move to the English capital - and the uncapped Englishman would excel at a club such as West Ham thanks to his defensive ability and experience.

Wan-Bissaka and Coufal - 23/24 Premier League Statistics Statistic Wan-Bissaka Coufal Minutes 1,782 3,140 Goals/Assists 0/2 0/7 Pass success rate (%) 82.9 73 Tackles per game 1.9 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.9 1.2 Clearances per game 2.5 2.3 Overall rating 6.75 6.58

Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo is also admired by the club’s chiefs, but given that any potential deal is going to be relatively expensive, the capital club could be deterred from returning to the negotiation table with a revised offer.

That said, Romano recently revealed that West Ham are continuing to monitor the Frenchman’s situation with them keen to add another centre-back. Whether a deal can come to fruition after having their first bid - worth £25 million - thwarted by Nice remains unknown. It has been reported elsewhere that he could cost £40m.

Romano: West Ham Could Eye Another Centre-Back

No decision made on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

When quizzed whether West Ham and Lopetegui will be adding more defensive bodies to their squad in the coming months, the football insider suggested there is a ‘possibility’ that another centre-back will be added. He also revealed that, in terms of Wan-Bissaka, West Ham are yet to make a proposal for the Manchester United outcast. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“Yeah, it's a possibility to bring in one more centre-back. Their dream was Jean-Clair Todibo, but it's still very expensive. A €35 million bid was rejected by Nice, so not an easy deal at all. “But West Ham are still looking at centre-back backs for this summer transfer window and at right back, too. At the moment, for Wan Bissaka, I'm not aware of any proposal to Manchester United or to the player’s side.”

Jhon Duran Made West Ham’s Primary Target

Striker also admired by Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea

Although an array of defensive reinforcements have come to the fore recently, West Ham are also hoping to strengthen their striker department this summer. Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, linked with a return to Southampton, are no longer able to lead the line to great effect and thus need replacing.

As such, Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran - also admired by Chelsea - has emerged as Lopetegui’s ‘primary target’, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. Potentially attainable at £40 million, the Colombian youngster, 20, has played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins since arriving from Chicago Fire in the 2022/23 mid-season window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duran became Colombia's fourth-youngest goalscorer ever after scoring against Japan at 19 years, 3 months and 12 days old.

In just 462 Premier League minutes in 2023/24, Duran did impress. In that time frame, the Medellin-born frontman scored five goals and eight in all competitions, further proving that he has talent in abundance, but whether West Ham will be providing him with the platform to kick on next season remains unclear.

All statistics per WhoScored