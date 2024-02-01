Highlights West Ham's search for a new forward in the January transfer window has linked them with Marseille's Ismaila Sarr, but the move was never going to happen due to differing transfer expectations.

David Moyes' need for a new forward arises from injuries to their current strikers and the potential sale of Pablo Fornals, which would leave them short-changed in the later stages of the season.

Maxwel Cornet's potential move from West Ham to Crystal Palace is now off despite terms being agreed between the capital club duo.

West Ham United have been linked with Marseille ace Ismaila Sarr during the January transfer window amid their search for attacking reinforcements and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed why the move was never going to come to fruition.

The prospect of achieving European football for the third season on the trot is becoming very real in east London after an expensive – yet very impressive – transfer window. The club may have shelled out around the £117 mark on new arrivals, but their lofty expenditure has paid dividends.

West Ham’s struggles during search for new forward

Not only Sarr, but there has been a myriad of names that have been rumoured to be admired by David Moyes and his recruitment staff this January transfer window. Ibrahim Osman, Willy Gnonto, Jota, Ibrahim Osman and Hugo Ekitike, who has now joined Eintracht Frankfurt, were all considered as options alongside Sarr, according to reports.

But why are the east Londoners even exploring a move for a new forward? Moyes’ hand has been forced to start Jarrod Bowen, a wide man by trade, as the side’s solitary centre forward given Michail Antonio is spending a spell on the sidelines via injury.

The potential Deadline Day sale of Pablo Fornals, which may see the Spaniard join La Liga outfit Sevilla in a deal worth £8.5 million, has given Moyes and Co. the need to invest in their front line or else run the risk of being threadbare in the latter stages of an all-important season.

Sarr, who has recorded four goals and two assists so far this term, has been courted by the Hammers with his opportunities to impress being limited in France’s top flight. Having started just eight league games so far this season, Nottingham Forest and Villarreal have also been credited with an interest in his services.

Dean Jones – Sarr move never seemed like it would materialise

Talking about West Ham’s January struggles, Jones suggested that all avenues they have taken have ended up being a ‘dead end’ - particularly Sarr, who the transfer insider believes is a player who’d appeal to the Hammers.

He stated that, despite the positive noise surrounding Sarr, the clubs were never realistically going to reach an agreement given how differently they viewed the transfer. West Ham were keen to sign him temporarily, whereas Marseille were looking at a permanent switch. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“It's been a long old month for West Ham with every avenue they have explored turning out to be a dead end. Even late in the afternoon today they were looking at opportunities, and one of those was Sarr. He is the style of player that was appealing to them so some digging did go into it but from what I know, it didn’t sound like it would lead to a move. For a deal like that, West Ham would just want a straight loan but it’s not really what Marseille had in mind.”

Maxwel Cornet London Stadium departure off

Amid a lack of game time in east London, 27-year-old Maxwel Cornet looked to be pouncing on Crystal Palace’s interest, with Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles were ‘well-poised’ to snare his services before the window slams shut.

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, Palace and West Ham had agreed terms over the Ivory Coast international’s cross-capital switch, though the reliable journalist did admit that his move is heavily dependent on whether Moyes and his entourage can sort out a worthy replacement in time.

Maxwel Cornet's West Ham United career in numbers Appearances 31 Minutes 914 Minutes per game 29.48 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/02/24

Given that he has been included in the West Ham squad for their Premier League fixture against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth, it seems a given that his move will now collapse. Cornet still has the ability to come good for the Irons, though it’s not unfair to say that his 2022 move from Burnley, one which cost his current employers £17.5 million, has not worked out with him accruing just 31 appearances and the solitary goal.