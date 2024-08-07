Highlights West Ham United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka to bolster defence, with negotiations progressing well, Fabrizio Romano reveals.

Romano emphasises importance of sealing Wan-Bissaka and potential signings like Jean-Clair Todibo to further enhance West Ham squad.

Tammy Abraham offer, worth £26 million, made by West Ham, while Jhon Duran remains a target.

West Ham United are eyeing a move for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer as a means of adding more bodies to their defensive ranks this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that sealing a deal for the Englishman is an ‘importnant one’ for them.

Julen Lopetegui, during his first summer with the Hammers, has endured a relatively busy transfer window, securing the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez. As the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners look to assert themselves in England’s top flight, Romano expects them to continue doing business.

West Ham United Latest: Wan-Bissaka

Talks between parties are ‘going well’

Viewed as competition to Vladimir Coufal, Wan-Bissaka has emerged as West Ham’s next summer target. An uncapped Englishman with shedloads of experience in the top division, it has been stated that talks with the former Crystal Palace man are ‘going well’.

The London-born ace, 26, has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag with the brilliance of Diogo Dalot keeping him out of regular contention for the right-back spot and, as such, he could see a move to east London as a means of earning more senior minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wan-Bissaka has recorded two goals and 13 assists in 172 outings in the Premier League.

After West Ham’s failed pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who is expected to be Old Trafford-bound, Romano has previously suggested that Manchester United are merely awaiting a decision from Wan-Bissaka’s potential would-be buyers.

Romano: Wan-Bissaka Deal ‘Important’ to West Ham

‘They are still negotiating’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Lopetegui-led West Ham are still interested in Jean-Clair Todibo’s signature this summer but are waiting on a decision from Juventus before making another move.

The football insider also insisted that a move for Wan-Bissaka remains ‘important’ and that they will attempt to strike a deal before the trading period closes for business. Romano said:

“Again, for Todibo, they are waiting to see what happens with Juventus, but I think they could start exploring other options in the next days, and then let's see if there will be some other opportunities.” “West Ham already did many things in the last 48 hours. They signed three players, so I think West Hamwill still be active. But as of now, they are still negotiating, especially in the case of Wan-Bissaka, it's an important one for them.”

West Ham Offer £26m for Tammy Abraham

Jhon Duran also admired by Lopetegui and Co

Despite the recent acquisition of Fullkrug, 31, West Ham are still in the market for centre forward reinforcements. Tammy Abraham, formerly of Chelsea, remains a target for the east London-based outfit, per Calcio Mercato.

The report states that an offer – worth £26 million – has been lodged by the Premier League side in a bid to reinforce their attacking roster. Abraham no longer has a future at his current employers, with him deemed surplus to requirements by boss Daniele De Rossi.

Tammy Abraham - Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards/Red Cards AS Roma 119 37 13 17/0 Chelsea 82 30 10 2/0 Bristol City 48 26 4 3/0 Aston Villa 40 26 3 3/0 Swansea City 39 8 4 0/0

As such, a return to England could be on the cards with West Ham emerging as a leading candidate in the race for his signature. Elsewhere, despite clamour over the Colombian’s future, Aston Vila’s Jhon Duran is still on Lopetegui’s radar.

