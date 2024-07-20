Highlights West Ham defenders Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd could depart in search of first-team football.

West Ham United defenders Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd may have to depart in search of first-team football if Max Kilman's arrival is followed up with the arrival of Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo or anybody else, with the club having a loan with £27m option to buy accepted for the Frenchman.

Kilman's acquisition from Wolves and the Hammers’ pursuit of another central defender could see Aguerd and Zouma weigh up their options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that if West Ham do have a brand new centre-back pairing, Zouma and Aguerd may look elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

The two centre-backs have been linked with a departure from West Ham in recent weeks, after a disappointing season under David Moyes.

The newly-appointed boss Julen Lopetegui is expected to bring in multiple reinforcements across the pitch and has already welcomed three new signings to start his stint at the London Stadium.

West Ham have already confirmed signings of Kilman, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, and winger Luis Guilherme, with more new arrivals anticipated.

Zouma and Aguerd Linked with Departures

Lopetegui’s revolution in full swing

Speaking to GMS, Sheth explained that Zouma and Aguerd could depart in search of regular playing time if West Ham bring in another central defender alongside Kilman.

He said:

“If you look at the position that Zouma and Aguerd will find themselves in, if they can see Kilman coming in, if they can see West Ham agreeing a deal with another club, then the likelihood is that Kilman and the other player that they sign, be it Todibo or someone else, will probably be the first-choice central defenders at West Ham. “So for their own need for first-team football, they'll probably have to look elsewhere as well, but it'll all depend on the kind of deals that come in for them.”

Despite signing for £30m from Rennes in 2022, Aguerd has made just 39 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League in two seasons, scoring three goals.

The east Londoners rejected interest from Saudi Arabia in the Morocco international last year, while now, several clubs in France are reportedly eyeing his situation at West Ham.

Zouma was also a target for the Saudi Pro League last year, after the Frenchman was handed the captain’s armband by David Moyes, following Declan Rice’s departure to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at the London Stadium having signed for £30m in 2021, and he is likely to see his future resolved before the end of the transfer window.

Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Aguerd Zouma Appearances 21 33 Goals 1 3 Yellow cards 1 3 Minutes played 2,358 2,839

West Ham Eye Jhon Duran Deal

Remain interested in Aston Villa striker

West Ham remain interested in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran as the Hammers are working to sign the 20-year-old ‘in the background’.

Speaking to GMS, Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed that West Ham’s interest in Duran is ‘still there’ as the Hammers look to take some of the scoring load off Jarrod Bowen’s shoulders in the new campaign.

Duran looks set to depart Villa Park just 18 months since his arrival from Chicago Fire – the 20-year-old struggled to impress Unai Emery in his first full season in Birmingham.

Chelsea were among the clubs interested in Duran at the start of the window – with the Blues’ interest cooling off, West Ham seem to have no substantial competition for the Colombian this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.