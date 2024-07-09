Highlights West Ham interested in Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, with personal terms agreed.

Duran has scored 5 goals in 463 minutes for Villa, with West Ham offering around £35m.

West Ham also looking to strengthen at center-back, with interest in Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that boss Julen Lopetegui and his team have presented several proposals in recent weeks for the 10-cap Colombia international.

After talks broke down between Duran and Chelsea, the east London-based outfit are keen to take advantage of the opening. A move to Stamford Bridge collapsed after concerns arose over expected minutes and his overall attitude, but Lopetegui and Co are not letting that deter a move for the Medellin-born frontman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham scored the ninth-most goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season (60).

West Ham Latest: Jhon Duran

Personal terms already agreed between club and striker

Last season, under David Moyes’ watchful eye, West Ham often deployed Jarrod Bowen - a winger by trade - through the middle given the injury issues that Michail Antonio persistently endured, but with Lopetegui now having replaced the Scot, he is keen to get another centre forward on board.

Previously linked with Premier League outfit Chelsea, the young Colombian, 20, has piqued the interest of the Hammers with Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth suggesting that Duran has emerged as their primary target, with Lopetegui looking to strengthen in that department.

Duran and Antonio - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Duran Antonio Minutes 463 1,711 Goals 5 6 Assists 0 2 Shots per game 0.9 1.2 Key passes per game 0.2 0.3 Dribbles per game 0.1 1.1 Overall rating 6.32 6.60

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano previously suggested that negotiations between the Premier League duo are now underway with personal terms already agreed with the man in question, who managed to notch eight strikes in 1,103 minutes of action across last campaign.

Since moving to Villa Park in the January of 2023, the fact that Ollie Watkins has been in red-hot form has prevented Duran - who is not viewed as a ‘major part’ of his employers’ plans moving forwards, per talkSPORT - from demanding a starting berth under Unai Emery.

Romano: West Ham Have Presented ‘Several Proposals’ for Duran

Latest offer around the £35m mark

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that West Ham are in negotiations with Villa over a deal for their wantaway striker, Duran. Over the last few weeks, the Hammers have presented ‘several proposals’ for the former Chicago Fire man, with the last one being around the £35 million mark, which included a 10% sell-on clause. He said:

“There is a negotiation for Jhon Duran, West Ham now, because West Ham have presented several proposals over the last two to three weeks for John Duran. It was all quiet but now, the news has been leaked, and we can say that the last proposal they did in the last 24 hours, was for something around £35 million, plus 10% sell-on clause for Jhon Duran.”

West Ham ‘Remain Interested’ in Nice’s Todibo

Uncertainty over Zouma and Aguerd fuels search for centre-backs

Another area that Lopetegui and his entourage will be keen to bolster over the summer months is centre-back. The fact that the futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are up in the air and that Angelo Ogbonna has already sealed a summer exit will intensify their need to strengthen in that area.

A move for Maximilian Kilman has already been confirmed by the club, but Romano has insisted that a move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo could still be on the cards, though the Italian journalist did reveal that the financial intricacies of the deal could be a stumbling block.

Previously admired by Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership of his Ligue 1 employers has blocked a move from being allowed by UEFA, leaving the door ajar for other would-be buyers - West Ham included - to swoop in and strike while the iron’s hot.

