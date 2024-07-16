Highlights West Ham United are looking for a new centre forward to improve their European qualification chances next season.

Jhon Duran emerged as their primary target but West Ham think his £40m price tag is too high.

Callum Wilson and Jonathan David have been explored as potential alternative options.

West Ham United are looking to add a fresh centre forward to their squad over the coming months to ensure that Julen Lopetegui and his entourage kick-start their tenure on a positive note and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has name-dropped Callum Wilson as a cheaper and potentially more feasible option over Jhon Duran.

Giving his side the best chance of securing European qualification next season will be in the Spanish tactician’s best interests and, after former boss David Moyes was forced to station Jarrod Bowen - a right-winger by trade - through the middle for the best part of 2023/24, the ex-Real Madrid chief will be looking to address that very issue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bowen was West Ham's top goalscorer in 2023/24, notching 16 strikes in the Premier League and 20 in all competitions.

West Ham: Striker Search Latest

Duran emerges as ‘primary target’

Recently, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed that Duran, a 10-cap Colombia international, had emerged as the Hammers’ primary target in the centre forward department, while he also suggested that they were expected to make an approach for the player in due course.

Chelsea were also keeping tabs on the wantaway striker’s services in recent times, but a move to Stamford Bridge collapsed thanks to the Blues’ unwillingness to shell out the £40 million fee that Villa are holding out for.

Duran vs Wilson - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Duran Wilson Minutes 463 984 Goals 5 9 Assists 0 1 Shots per game 0.9 1.8 Key passes per game 0.2 0.4 Dribbles per game 0.1 0.7 Overall rating 6.32 6.74

That said, publication 90min revealed that Newcastle United veteran Wilson - a player who could be attainable around the £15 to £20 million mark - is also of interest to the east Londoners, though they would have to fend off competition from clubs in the Saudi Pro League to snare his signature.

Jacobs: Wilson Among Names on West Ham List

Duran and David also of interest

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs suggested that West Ham do hold an interest in Duran, but he did insist that Unai Emery and Co’s price tag is deemed as ‘too high’ by those at the London Stadium.

The football transfer expert said that his West Ham sources are, therefore, downplaying any chance of Lopetegui getting a deal over the line before name-dropping Wilson - who was labelled as the 'deadliest' striker in the Premier League at the end of October 2023 - and Jonathan David of Lille as potential alternatives. Jacobs revealed:

“West Ham do like Duran, but there’s been no progress at the moment. The Villa position is the same as when Chelsea entered into negotiations as they want £40 million and West Ham see that as too high. “So West Ham sources were downplaying any significant progress last week on Jhon Duran as they don't want to pay £40 million. They like the player, but it's clear West Ham have had other options, including Jonathan David and very possibly Callum Wilson as well, who has Saudi interest as well.”

Jean-Clair Todibo Would be ‘Dream’ Signing for West Ham

Central defender could cost £40 million

As well as ensuring their centre forward ranks are bolstered this summer, the uncertainty over what lies ahead for Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd means that West Ham are looking to add extra bodies to the heart of their back line.

Maximilian Kilman’s services were secured for £40 million recently, but the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT, in an exclusive interview, that signing Jean-Clair Todibo was ‘the dream’ with the capital club looking to potentially bring in one more centre-back.

West Ham have an opening bid - worth £25 million - rebuffed by Todibo's Ligue 1 employers and whether they’d be willing to re-enter negotiations for a player valued at £40 million remains unknown, especially when they’ve forked out the same figure earlier in the summer transfer window.

All statistics per WhoScored