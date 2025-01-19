West Ham United are still keen on a loan move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, according to reports - with the Hammers in desperate need of a striker to fix their season amid recent injuries and a lack of form throughout their squad.

Another defeat in the Premier League for the Hammers left them 14th in the table, five points from the top half and just ten clear of relegation, which is not good enough for a side who spent as much as they did in the summer with well over £120million leaving the club's coffers. But their incomings could continue with a loan deal for Ferguson, who has struggled for goals on the south coast.

Report: West Ham 'Eagerly Awaiting' Ferguson Availability

The Ireland striker could still be allowed to leave this month

The report from the Daily Express states that West Ham and Bournemouth are among the clubs who are 'eagerly awaiting' news on Ferguson's availability this month, with the duo hoping that he will be made available for loan by Brighton in the January transfer window.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =15th Goals 1 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 =19th Shots Per Game 0.6 =16th Match rating 6.18 27th

Ferguson hasn't played since December after sustaining an ankle injury, but with Graham Potter's men thought to be 'urgently' seeking attacking replacements, it could see them make a move for his signature. Niclas Fullkrug has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury sustained last weekend, whilst Michail Antonio's season has come to an end following his car crash in early December.

West Ham are keen admirers of the 'superstar', but Brighton haven't yet indicated whether he will be able to leave the club on loan this month - however, with Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck all ahead of him in the pecking order, game time is vital for his development at such a young age.

The Hammers didn't score against Crystal Palace on Saturday, in what was their fifth game without scoring this season and a 10th loss in just 22 games - and a striker would go a long way to fixing their woes, but there are also fundamental problems at the London Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals in 18 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Julen Lopetegui's sacking was likely much-needed, but the Spaniard's departure still hasn't solved all of their issues and Potter now needs reinforcements to at least end the Premier League season on a high-note, before leading his squad into a more positive campaign next time around.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-01-25.

