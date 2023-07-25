West Ham United have held 'early and initial talks' about a £10m-rated sale this summer for one of their star players, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a quiet window so far for West Ham, but Sheth expects activity at the London Stadium to pick up in the coming weeks.

West Ham United transfer news

Most of the focus this summer for West Ham has been on wrapping up a profitable deal for Declan Rice, who left for Arsenal as part of a £105 million deal earlier this month.

Now, with that money banked, the Hammers are looking to improve the weakest links in their squad, with reinforcements expected at the London Stadium.

One name being linked with a move to east London is Edson Alvarez, and according to a report by The Athletic, West Ham are keen to get a deal done.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed to GIVEMESPORT last week that West Ham have a strong chance of signing Alvarez as their Rice replacement, despite the midfielder's close links to Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, a move for Manchester City starlet Carlos Borges is believed to be edging closer, as interest in the winger from West Ham continues to grow.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told his 17.2 million Twitter followers that a deal for Borges could be completed within the coming week.

Borges is expected to command a £14 million transfer fee, with City likely to insist on including a buy-back clause for the talented teen.

However, while the wheels are put into motion on adding talent to the West Ham squad, one key first-team regular is believed to be subject to a deal which could see him leave the club this summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham?

When quizzed on what next for West Ham in the transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Sheth revealed the position they're prioritising, while indicating long-time servant Michail Antonio could be the next Hammer to leave.

On the 33-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the priority will still be midfield, along with potential outgoings as well.

"Antonio, that one doesn't go away, Al Ettifaq are interested in signing him.

"There have been early and initial talks with regard to Antonio and Al Ettifaq, as he's still got a year plus one left on his contract at West Ham.”

What's next for West Ham and Antonio?

If reports are to be believed, Antonio is subject to interest from Saudi Arabia this summer, with a move to the Middle East appearing more and more likely.

It's claimed by reliable journalist Ben Jacobs that while no official offer has been presented to West Ham, Antonio will be given the green light to leave if a proposal by Al Ettifaq is put forward.

The Saudi side, who are now managed by Steven Gerrard, know a respectable bid is likely to pry Antonio away from the London Stadium, with £10 million currently the fee being suggested.

That's according to a report by Football Insider, who claim a £10 million offer would be enough for West Ham to sanction Antonio's departure.